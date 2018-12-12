Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Published on December 12, 2018 at 12:20 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from the more than 700 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of September 30. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as we share valuable insight into the smart money sentiment towards Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ).

Is Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) the right pick for your portfolio? Investors who are in the know are becoming hopeful. The number of long hedge fund bets moved up by 1 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that htz isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 24% through December 3, 2018. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds

Let’s take a gander at the new hedge fund action surrounding Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ).

How are hedge funds trading Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 26 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 4% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards HTZ over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with HTZ Positions

Among these funds, Icahn Capital LP held the most valuable stake in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ), which was worth $477.9 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was GAMCO Investors which amassed $97.3 million worth of shares. Moreover, PAR Capital Management, Glenview Capital, and D E Shaw were also bullish on Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As aggregate interest increased, some big names were breaking ground themselves. Balyasny Asset Management, managed by Dmitry Balyasny, assembled the most valuable position in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ). Balyasny Asset Management had $6.1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Lee Ainslie’s Maverick Capital also initiated a $3.1 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new HTZ positions are Mike Vranos’s Ellington and Frederick DiSanto’s Ancora Advisors.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) but similarly valued. These stocks are Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY), Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT), and Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to HTZ’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
KRNY 17 193834 -2
RAD 18 63364 1
SAFT 11 43239 2
TNC 11 98956 5
Average 14.25 99848 1.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 14.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $100 million. That figure was $962 million in HTZ’s case. Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) is the least popular one with only 11 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Incandescent Capital Gives Its View on Heritage InsuranceDo Hedge Funds Love Manpowergroup Inc (MAN)?Do Hedge Funds Love Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL)?Do Hedge Funds Love Fastenal Company (FAST)?Hedge Funds Are Buying CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL)Is Customers Bancorp (CUBI) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Hudson Bay Capital, Appaloosa Management, Office Depot Inc (ODP), Midland States Bancorp (MSBI), GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (GNMK), and More 13G Filing: Balyasny Asset Management and Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) 13D Filing: GAMCO Investors and Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) 33 Key Stories to Find Out What’s Happening in the Finance World Today 13D Filing: GAMCO Investors and Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) Why Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) is Down Today Billionaire Trump Supporter Carl Icahn Made These Changes To His Portfolio Amid Trump’s Win The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.