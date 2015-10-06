Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

News

Here’s Why Traders Are Watching Mellanox, Xilinx, Bonanza Creek, and More

Published on November 7, 2018 at 2:58 pm by Insider Monkey Team in News
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

All three indexes are comfortably higher as of late afternoon trading on Wednesday as investors digest the news that the Democrats have won the House and the Republicans have retained control of the Senate. Due to the election’s end, uncertainty in the political arena has arguably decreased, and the checks in the political system have increased. Among the stocks catching attention admid the sea of green today are several tech companies and a pair of energy corporations — Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI), and SRC Energy Inc. (NYSE:SRCI). Let’s examine further.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 17.4% year to date and outperformed the market by more than 14 percentage points this year. This strategy also outperformed the market by 3 percentage points in the fourth quarter despite the market volatility (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

oil-pump-jack-1407715_960_720

Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) shares have spiked to $94 per share before retreating somewhat after CNBC reported that Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has hired a an investment bank, Barclays, to advise it on a potential bid to buy MLNX. Although the report said that a deal “isn’t imminent and may not come together”, there has been some consolidation in the semiconductor sector of late. After lagging its peers for a number of years, MLNX shares have done well so far in 2018 due to good execution.

In terms of smart money sentiment, Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) was in 36 hedge funds’ (out of the around 650 elite funds we track) portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2018. There were 24 hedge funds in our database with MLNX holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Meanwhile, Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) was in 28 elite funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2018., down 2 from the end of Q1.

Although the NASDAQ is in the green, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares are down 1.6% due to the news that Apple hasn’t held talks with the company ‘at any level’ over the $7 billion the iPhone maker potentially owes QCOM. Given that trials can be costly and could potentially result in a negative outcome for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM), traders have been less than enthusiastic about shares of the chip maker today. Shares of QCOM are also trending because the company is expected to release its earnings report after market close on Wednesday. According to Yahoo Finance, analysts expect QCOM to earn $0.83 per share on sales of $5.52 billion for the quarter ended September 2018. QCOM was in 41 top fund portfolios at the end of Q2, down from 56 at the end of Q1.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s Why These Five Stocks Are in the SpotlightHow U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) Stacks Up Against Its Market Cap PeersHow Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Stacks Up Against Its Market Cap PeersGAMCO Investors’ Returns, AUM, and HoldingsTrade War Casualty or Hugely Undervalued Stock?How Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) Stacks Up Against Its Market Cap Peers

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Pierre Andurand, D.E. Shaw, Goldrich Mining Co (GRMC), News Corp (NWS), Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Steve Cohen, Canyon Capital, U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX), Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN), Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX), and More Marvell Technology, Seagate & More: Bet on These Tech Activist Targets According to Ken Squire Top 3 M&A Plays of 2018 According To WallachBeth Capital Hedge Funds Are Piling Into These Semiconductor Stocks Market Movers Today: Facebook, Inc. (FB), Geron Corporation (GERN), Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX), Micro Focus International PLC – ADR (MFGP), and More 13D Filing: Starboard Value LP and Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (MLNX) 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ 10 Hottest Selling Products in the USA in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.