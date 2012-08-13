Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT)

Published on June 14, 2019 at 3:43 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 738 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds’ and investors’ portfolio positions as of March 31st. In this article, we look at what those funds think of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) based on that data.

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) investors should be aware of a decrease in support from the world’s most elite money managers in recent months. Our calculations also showed that wat isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of signals stock traders employ to size up stocks. A pair of the most useful signals are hedge fund and insider trading signals. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best investment managers can outclass the market by a solid amount (see the details here).

David Blood

Let’s take a look at the new hedge fund action surrounding Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

How are hedge funds trading Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 30 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -6% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 31 hedge funds with a bullish position in WAT a year ago. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with WAT Positions

The largest stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $147.2 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by GLG Partners with a $100 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Generation Investment Management, Impax Asset Management, and AQR Capital Management.

Due to the fact that Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has witnessed falling interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, we can see that there exists a select few hedgies that decided to sell off their full holdings in the third quarter. Intriguingly, Brian Bares’s Bares Capital Management cut the biggest stake of the “upper crust” of funds watched by Insider Monkey, valued at an estimated $169.9 million in stock, and Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates was right behind this move, as the fund dumped about $0.9 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 2 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). These stocks are Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD), The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG), and Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to WAT’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
LBTYK 33 3302492 1
MTD 18 221886 -4
HIG 37 1332799 7
CDNS 31 1644853 2
Average 29.75 1625508 1.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 29.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1626 million. That figure was $689 million in WAT’s case. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) is the least popular one with only 18 bullish hedge fund positions. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Unfortunately WAT wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on WAT were disappointed as the stock returned -20% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) ?Is The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings...Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Corning Incorporated (GLW)Is Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Waters Corporation (WAT) ? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Dan Loeb, Seth Klarman, AQR Capital Management, Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (WETF), Automatic Data Processing (ADP), and More Should You Avoid Waters Corporation (WAT)? How Waters Corporation (WAT) Stacks Up Against Its Peers Is Waters Corporation (WAT) A Good Stock To Buy? David Blood, Al Gore’s Generation Ups Stake in Waters Corporation (WAT) Waters Corporation (WAT) Stock Looks Poised for New Highs 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.