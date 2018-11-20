Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Published on June 19, 2019 at 5:59 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

With the first-quarter round of 13F filings behind us it is time to take a look at the stocks in which some of the best money managers in the world preferred to invest or sell heading into the first quarter. One of these stocks was Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) investors should be aware of an increase in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds of late. Our calculations also showed that vtr isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Dmitry Balyasny

We’re going to check out the key hedge fund action surrounding Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Hedge fund activity in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 19 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 36% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in VTR over the last 15 quarters. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with VTR Positions

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR), with a stake worth $208.1 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was Balyasny Asset Management, which amassed a stake valued at $30.8 million. Adage Capital Management, AQR Capital Management, and Citadel Investment Group were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Now, specific money managers have jumped into Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) headfirst. Balyasny Asset Management, managed by Dmitry Balyasny, assembled the largest position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Balyasny Asset Management had $30.8 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Noam Gottesman’s GLG Partners also made a $0.8 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new VTR positions are Mike Vranos’s Ellington, Michael Gelband’s ExodusPoint Capital, and John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). These stocks are Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN), Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC), Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW), and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF). All of these stocks’ market caps match VTR’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ALGN 30 1756917 -7
APC 50 2096400 -4
WLTW 33 1631672 8
SYF 45 2701973 5
Average 39.5 2046741 0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 39.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $2047 million. That figure was $300 million in VTR’s case. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) is the least popular one with only 30 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) is even less popular than ALGN. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on VTR, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 0.5% during the same time frame and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Bright Horizons Family Solutions...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Perrigo Company plc (PRGO)Is Universal Display Corporation (OLED) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Graco Inc. (GGG)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Ventas, Inc. (VTR)? Ventas, Inc. (VTR): Hedge Fund Sentiment Unchanged Is Ventas, Inc. (VTR) A Good Stock To Buy? Ventas, Inc. (VTR): A High-Yield, High Quality Healthcare REIT A Guide to Investing in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) UPS, Moneygram, Bloomin’ Brands and Two Other Stocks Trending on Latest Earnings Results Here’s Why Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Is in Spotlight on Thursday 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.