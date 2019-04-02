Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Tower International Inc (TOWR)

Published on June 27, 2019 at 4:18 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge fund managers like David Einhorn, Bill Ackman, or Carl Icahn became billionaires through reaping large profits for their investors, which is why piggybacking their stock picks may provide us with significant returns as well. Many hedge funds, like Paul Singer’s Elliott Management, are pretty secretive, but we can still get some insights by analyzing their quarterly 13F filings. One of the most fertile grounds for large abnormal returns is hedge funds’ most popular small-cap picks, which are not so widely followed and often trade at a discount to their intrinsic value. In this article we will check out hedge fund activity in another small-cap stock: Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR).

Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR) was in 13 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. TOWR has experienced a decrease in hedge fund interest of late. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with TOWR positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that TOWR isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

If you’d ask most shareholders, hedge funds are perceived as worthless, old investment vehicles of the past. While there are greater than 8000 funds in operation at the moment, Our experts look at the masters of this group, about 750 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors have their hands on the majority of the smart money’s total capital, and by keeping an eye on their highest performing investments, Insider Monkey has uncovered numerous investment strategies that have historically outpaced the broader indices. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy beat the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points per year since its inception in May 2014 through June 18th. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 28.2% since February 2017 (through June 18th) even though the market was up nearly 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 5 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 8.2% in a month whereas our long picks outperformed the market by 2.5 percentage points in this volatile 5 week period (our long picks also beat the market by 15 percentage points so far this year).

D. E. Shaw

Let’s view the recent hedge fund action regarding Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR).

How are hedge funds trading Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -19% from the fourth quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in TOWR over the last 15 quarters. With hedge funds’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

TOWR_jun2019

The largest stake in Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR) was held by Royce & Associates, which reported holding $15.7 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Renaissance Technologies with a $7 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Millennium Management, D E Shaw, and Arrowstreet Capital.

Since Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR) has witnessed falling interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s easy to see that there is a sect of money managers who were dropping their positions entirely last quarter. At the top of the heap, Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP sold off the biggest investment of the “upper crust” of funds monitored by Insider Monkey, worth an estimated $4.6 million in stock, and Thomas Bailard’s Bailard Inc was right behind this move, as the fund said goodbye to about $0.5 million worth. These transactions are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest dropped by 3 funds last quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO), Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMEX:GSS), Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI), and VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSEAMEX:VHC). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to TOWR’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
DPLO 14 85694 4
GSS 3 10870 -1
GBLI 6 35423 1
VHC 2 615 1
Average 6.25 33151 1.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 6.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $33 million. That figure was $42 million in TOWR’s case. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSEAMEX:VHC) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately TOWR wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on TOWR were disappointed as the stock returned -13.7% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About QAD Inc. (QADA)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Central Pacific Financial Corp. (...Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Perficient, Inc. (PRFT)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s Why These Five Stocks Are Trending Hedge Funds Are Dumping Tower International Inc (TOWR) Hedge Funds’ Favorite Stocks With Low Price-to-Cash-Flow Ratios Is Tower International Inc (TOWR) A Good Stock To Buy Right Now? Billionaire Stephen Feinberg is Fond of These Stocks Stephen Feinberg Sells Out Position in Tower International Inc (TOWR) Cerberus Capital Sells 3.45M Shares of Tower International 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.