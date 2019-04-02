Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Tilly’s Inc (TLYS)

Published on June 27, 2019 at 11:21 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial expertise to work. The top picks of these firms have historically outperformed the market when we account for known risk factors, making them very valuable investment ideas.

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) has seen an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers lately. TLYS was in 16 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2019. There were 15 hedge funds in our database with TLYS holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that tlys isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Cliff Asness of AQR Capital Management

We’re going to take a peek at the latest hedge fund action regarding Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS).

What have hedge funds been doing with Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 7% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards TLYS over the last 15 quarters. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with TLYS Positions

Among these funds, Divisar Capital held the most valuable stake in Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS), which was worth $15.4 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was Renaissance Technologies which amassed $10.8 million worth of shares. Moreover, AQR Capital Management, Nantahala Capital Management, and Arrowstreet Capital were also bullish on Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Now, key hedge funds were leading the bulls’ herd. PEAK6 Capital Management, managed by Matthew Hulsizer, initiated the biggest call position in Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS). PEAK6 Capital Management had $0.6 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Michael Platt and William Reeves’s BlueCrest Capital Mgmt. also made a $0.1 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Joel Greenblatt’s Gotham Asset Management and Gavin Saitowitz and Cisco J. del Valle’s Springbok Capital.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) but similarly valued. These stocks are Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA), Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT), Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST), and Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT). This group of stocks’ market caps are similar to TLYS’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CIA 2 1384 0
AMOT 12 32307 0
BFST 1 16956 0
ASRT 14 46153 -2
Average 7.25 24200 -0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 7.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $24 million. That figure was $64 million in TLYS’s case. Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) is the least popular one with only 1 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately TLYS wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on TLYS were disappointed as the stock returned -28.2% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About QAD Inc. (QADA)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Central Pacific Financial Corp. (...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Perficient, Inc. (PRFT)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Tilly’s Inc (TLYS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Jim Chanos, Ken Griffin, Marc Lasry, York Capital Management, GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK), Yelp Inc (YELP), and More Hedge Funds Are Betting On Tilly’s Inc (TLYS) Hedge Funds Are Dumping Tilly’s Inc (TLYS) bebe stores, inc. (BEBE): Hedge Funds Are Bearish and Insiders Are Undecided, What Should You Do? Destination Maternity Corp (DEST): Hedge Funds Are Bearish and Insiders Are Undecided, What Should You Do? Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL): Hedge Funds Are Bullish and Insiders Are Bearish, What Should You Do? 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.