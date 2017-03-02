Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI)

Published on July 5, 2019 at 1:47 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out what the billionaire investors and hedge funds think of Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI).

Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) was in 17 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. TRI has seen a decrease in support from the world’s most elite money managers recently. There were 19 hedge funds in our database with TRI positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that tri isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Cliff Asness of AQR Capital Management

Let’s go over the latest hedge fund action encompassing Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI).

What have hedge funds been doing with Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -11% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 17 hedge funds with a bullish position in TRI a year ago. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with TRI Positions

The largest stake in Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) was held by Citadel Investment Group, which reported holding $44.5 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Millennium Management with a $34.1 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Samlyn Capital, AQR Capital Management, and Two Sigma Advisors.

Judging by the fact that Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) has witnessed falling interest from hedge fund managers, we can see that there is a sect of money managers that slashed their full holdings heading into Q3. Intriguingly, Philip Hilal’s Clearfield Capital dropped the largest stake of the 700 funds tracked by Insider Monkey, worth close to $23.8 million in stock. Claes Fornell’s fund, CSat Investment Advisory, also dropped its stock, about $1.7 million worth. These transactions are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 2 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI). We will take a look at Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST), Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME), BT Group plc (NYSE:BT), and Xcel Energy Inc (NASDAQ:XEL). This group of stocks’ market values are closest to TRI’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
MNST 33 2067252 1
TME 20 424298 -5
BT 14 39409 5
XEL 16 527326 -5
Average 20.75 764571 -1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 20.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $765 million. That figure was $227 million in TRI’s case. Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) is the least popular one with only 14 bullish hedge fund positions. Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on TRI as the stock returned 13.2% during the same time frame and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (MLND...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (...Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. (ATNI...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Tucows Inc. (TCX)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up Hedge Funds Are Dumping Thomson Reuters (TRI) 25 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement Market Movers Today: Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG), Callidus Software Inc. (CALD), Parsley Energy Inc (PE), and More Is Thomson Reuters Corporation (USA) (TRI) Going to Burn Investors? Scout Daily Update: Will The Election Cause Increased Volatility? How to Choose the Best Canadian Credit Card in 4 Simple Steps 25 Gambling Stocks Hedge Funds Are Crazy About in 2019 11 Easiest Orthodontic Residency Programs to Get Into
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.