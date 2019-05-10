Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO)

Published on June 28, 2019 at 5:24 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

There are several ways to beat the market, and investing in small cap stocks has historically been one of them. We like to improve the odds of beating the market further by examining what famous hedge fund operators such as Jeff Ubben, George Soros and Carl Icahn think. Those hedge fund operators make billions of dollars each year by hiring the best and the brightest to do research on stocks, including small cap stocks that big brokerage houses simply don’t cover. Because of Carl Icahn and other elite funds’ exemplary historical records, we pay attention to their small cap picks. In this article, we use hedge fund filing data to analyze Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO).

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) investors should be aware of an increase in hedge fund sentiment lately. Our calculations also showed that TARO isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 30.9% through May 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

D. E. Shaw

We’re going to take a look at the recent hedge fund action surrounding Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO).

What does smart money think about Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 25% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 10 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in TARO a year ago. With hedgies’ sentiment swirling, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with TARO Positions

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO), with a stake worth $46.1 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was Arrowstreet Capital, which amassed a stake valued at $18 million. Citadel Investment Group, D E Shaw, and Millennium Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As aggregate interest increased, some big names have jumped into Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) headfirst. Element Capital Management, managed by Jeffrey Talpins, assembled the most outsized position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO). Element Capital Management had $0.5 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Peter Algert and Kevin Coldiron’s Algert Coldiron Investors also made a $0.4 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The only other fund with a new position in the stock is Bruce Kovner’s Caxton Associates LP.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO). These stocks are The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT), TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET), Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM), and Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble TARO’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
GT 19 348140 -11
TNET 24 416936 7
COMM 23 1123484 -5
SR 15 100138 2
Average 20.25 497175 -1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 20.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $497 million. That figure was $74 million in TARO’s case. TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) is the least popular one with only 15 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) is even less popular than SR. Hedge funds dodged a bullet by taking a bearish stance towards TARO. Our calculations showed that the top 20 most popular hedge fund stocks returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately TARO wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was very bearish); TARO investors were disappointed as the stock returned -18.1% during the same time frame and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in the second quarter.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Timkensteel Corp (TMST)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD...Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About New Gold Inc. (NGD)Is J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Tower International Inc (TOWR)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO)? Do Hedge Funds Love Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO)? Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO): Are Hedge Funds Right To Fear This Stock? Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO) Gaps Open After Release of FY2016 Financial Results Five Healthcare Stocks Added to HealthInvest Partners’ Portfolio in Q1 Hedge Funds Are Buying Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO) A. M. Castle & Co (CAS) and Other Bullish Picks of Raging Capital 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.