Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)

Published on June 11, 2019 at 11:04 am by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds are not perfect. They have their bad picks just like everyone else. Facebook, a stock hedge funds have loved dearly, lost nearly 40% of its value at one point in 2018. Although hedge funds are not perfect, their consensus picks do deliver solid returns, however. Our data show the top 20 S&P 500 stocks among hedge funds beat the S&P 500 Index by more than 6 percentage points so far in 2019. Because hedge funds have a lot of resources and their consensus picks do well, we pay attention to what they think. In this article, we analyze what the elite funds think of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Is Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) a bargain? The smart money is getting more bullish. The number of long hedge fund bets moved up by 7 lately. Our calculations also showed that SUPN isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Today there are tons of formulas shareholders employ to analyze stocks. A duo of the most innovative formulas are hedge fund and insider trading signals. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite investment managers can outperform the market by a significant amount (see the details here).

David Harding

Let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund action encompassing Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).

How are hedge funds trading Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 22 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 47% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 20 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in SUPN a year ago. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

SUPN_june2019

More specifically, Marshall Wace LLP was the largest shareholder of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN), with a stake worth $22.2 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Marshall Wace LLP was Renaissance Technologies, which amassed a stake valued at $16.2 million. Millennium Management, Winton Capital Management, and Two Sigma Advisors were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, some big names were breaking ground themselves. Two Sigma Advisors, managed by John Overdeck and David Siegel, created the largest position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN). Two Sigma Advisors had $8.1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Brian Ashford-Russell and Tim Woolley’s Polar Capital also made a $2.6 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new SUPN positions are Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital, Benjamin A. Smith’s Laurion Capital Management, and Michael Platt and William Reeves’s BlueCrest Capital Mgmt..

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN). These stocks are First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME), Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT), LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC), and LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to SUPN’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
FRME 13 146654 0
PLT 19 91583 3
LTC 9 32304 -3
LTXB 12 89912 0
Average 13.25 90113 0

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 13.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $90 million. That figure was $100 million in SUPN’s case. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Unfortunately SUPN wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on SUPN were disappointed as the stock returned -11.6% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Coca-Cola Company (KO) ?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About JD.Com Inc (JD)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)Is Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About eBay Inc (EBAY)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
EA, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, and More: Stocks on the Move After Hours Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) Anymore Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) Here’s Why Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Rent-A-Center and Three Other Stocks are Down Today Should You Buy Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)? Tang Capital Management Discloses Moves into La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPCD), Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA), Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) & Others 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.