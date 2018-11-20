Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP)

Published on June 23, 2019 at 4:11 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge fund managers like David Einhorn, Bill Ackman, or Carl Icahn became billionaires through reaping large profits for their investors, which is why piggybacking their stock picks may provide us with significant returns as well. Many hedge funds, like Paul Singer’s Elliott Management, are pretty secretive, but we can still get some insights by analyzing their quarterly 13F filings. One of the most fertile grounds for large abnormal returns is hedge funds’ most popular small-cap picks, which are not so widely followed and often trade at a discount to their intrinsic value. In this article we will check out hedge fund activity in another small-cap stock: Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP).

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) has experienced an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers of late. SBBP was in 15 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. There were 14 hedge funds in our database with SBBP holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that SBBP isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

Broadfin Kevin Kotler

We’re going to take a peek at the new hedge fund action regarding Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP).

How are hedge funds trading Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 7% from the fourth quarter of 2018. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards SBBP over the last 15 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

SBBP_jun2019

Among these funds, Broadfin Capital held the most valuable stake in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP), which was worth $13.9 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was Armistice Capital which amassed $12.4 million worth of shares. Moreover, Park West Asset Management, Opaleye Management, and Hudson Bay Capital Management were also bullish on Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, key money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. Vivo Capital, managed by Albert Cha and Frank Kung, established the most outsized position in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP). Vivo Capital had $4.6 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies also initiated a $0.3 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Michael Gelband’s ExodusPoint Capital and Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP). These stocks are Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS), Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR), Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC), and CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble SBBP’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
XERS 7 56936 4
EIGR 22 166729 1
PLPC 7 31280 2
CBL 15 14297 0
Average 12.75 67311 1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 12.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $67 million. That figure was $63 million in SBBP’s case. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately SBBP wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on SBBP were disappointed as the stock returned -31.3% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds...Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About PCM, Inc. (PCMI)Were Hedge Funds Right About Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Brink’s Company (BCO)Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Eddie Lampert, Citadel Investment Group, Point72, Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN), Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (SBBP), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Tepper, GMT Capital, Cosmos Holdings Inc (COSM), Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (SBBP), Sequential Brands Group Inc (SQBG), and More Do Hedge Funds Love Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP)? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Third Point, Mike Novogratz, Know Labs Inc (KNWN), Novartis AG (NVS), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Leon Cooperman, Daniel Loeb, Ken Griffin, Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG), A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK), and More 13D Filing: Caxton Corp and Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (SBBP) 13G Filing: Armistice Capital and Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (SBBP) 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.