Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Shutterstock Inc (SSTK)

Published on July 5, 2019 at 4:01 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) a good stock to buy right now? We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before doing days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 payment structure, hedge funds have more incentives and resources than the average investor. The funds have access to expert networks and get tips from industry insiders. They also have numerous Ivy League graduates and MBAs. Like everyone else, hedge funds perform miserably at times, but their consensus picks have historically outperformed the market after risk adjustments.

Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) was in 17 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2019. SSTK shareholders have witnessed an increase in hedge fund interest recently. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with SSTK positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that sstk isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 30.9% through May 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES

Let’s take a look at the key hedge fund action encompassing Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK).

How have hedgies been trading Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 6% from the fourth quarter of 2018. On the other hand, there were a total of 19 hedge funds with a bullish position in SSTK a year ago. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with SSTK Positions

According to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, Renaissance Technologies, managed by Jim Simons, holds the biggest position in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK). Renaissance Technologies has a $39.8 million position in the stock, comprising less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by D E Shaw, managed by D. E. Shaw, which holds a $27.5 million position; the fund has less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other peers with similar optimism consist of Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital, Israel Englander’s Millennium Management and John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, key money managers were breaking ground themselves. Arrowstreet Capital, managed by Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell, established the largest position in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK). Arrowstreet Capital had $11.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Jeffrey Talpins’s Element Capital Management also made a $0.4 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The only other fund with a new position in the stock is Brandon Haley’s Holocene Advisors.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK). These stocks are Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX), Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK), and MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN). This group of stocks’ market valuations are similar to SSTK’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ABCB 17 126038 -1
MDRX 21 200430 3
TWNK 24 132667 4
MSGN 21 261088 1
Average 20.75 180056 1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 20.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $180 million. That figure was $111 million in SSTK’s case. Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) is the least popular one with only 17 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) is even less popular than ABCB. Hedge funds dodged a bullet by taking a bearish stance towards SSTK. Our calculations showed that the top 20 most popular hedge fund stocks returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately SSTK wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was very bearish); SSTK investors were disappointed as the stock returned -14.7% during the same time frame and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in the second quarter.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. (ATNI...Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (MLND...Is Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Tucows Inc. (TCX)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Bulls Drove These 5 Stocks to 52-Week Highs Yesterday Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) Ranks Best-in-Market-Cap-Class Among Top Investors Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG): Hedge Funds Are Bearish and Insiders Are Undecided, What Should You Do? This Metric Says You Are Smart to Buy Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Giant Interactive Group Inc (ADR) (GA): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Facebook Inc (FB) Highlights: Highest Intraday, Approved Deal & Shutterstock Inc (SSTK)’s Affiliation How to Choose the Best Canadian Credit Card in 4 Simple Steps 25 Gambling Stocks Hedge Funds Are Crazy About in 2019 11 Easiest Orthodontic Residency Programs to Get Into
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.