Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI)

Published on June 28, 2019 at 3:16 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

How do we determine whether Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) makes for a good investment at the moment? We analyze the sentiment of a select group of the very best investors in the world, who spend immense amounts of time and resources studying companies. They may not always be right (no one is), but data shows that their consensus long positions have historically outperformed the market when we adjust for known risk factors.

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) was in 11 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2019. RYI shareholders have witnessed an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers of late. There were 8 hedge funds in our database with RYI holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that RYI isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

If you’d ask most market participants, hedge funds are perceived as unimportant, outdated investment vehicles of yesteryear. While there are over 8000 funds trading at present, Our researchers choose to focus on the masters of this club, about 750 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors oversee bulk of the hedge fund industry’s total capital, and by observing their highest performing equity investments, Insider Monkey has identified various investment strategies that have historically surpassed the market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outstripped the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points annually since its inception in May 2014 through June 18th. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 28.2% since February 2017 (through June 18th) even though the market was up nearly 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 5 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 8.2% in a month whereas our long picks outperformed the market by 2.5 percentage points in this volatile 5 week period (our long picks also beat the market by 15 percentage points so far this year).

Jonathan Barrett Luminus Management

We’re going to go over the new hedge fund action encompassing Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI).

How are hedge funds trading Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 38% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 11 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in RYI a year ago. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

RYI_june2019

More specifically, Luminus Management was the largest shareholder of Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI), with a stake worth $6.7 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Luminus Management was AQR Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $3.6 million. D E Shaw, Winton Capital Management, and Millennium Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, some big names have been driving this bullishness. Winton Capital Management, managed by David Harding, initiated the most outsized position in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI). Winton Capital Management had $0.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Israel Englander’s Millennium Management also initiated a $0.6 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Thomas Bailard’s Bailard Inc, Bruce Kovner’s Caxton Associates LP, and Gavin Saitowitz and Cisco J. del Valle’s Springbok Capital.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI). We will take a look at U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX), Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSE:CTO), Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ), and Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble RYI’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
USX 12 35594 -1
CTO 8 123882 0
AQ 13 21754 6
WHG 11 52054 2
Average 11 58321 1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 11 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $58 million. That figure was $16 million in RYI’s case. Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSE:CTO) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately RYI wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); RYI investors were disappointed as the stock returned -10.7% during the same time period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About New Gold Inc. (NGD)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Timkensteel Corp (TMST)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Tower International Inc (TOWR)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Smart Money Thinks of Ryerson Holding Corp (RYI) Why Valeant, Progenics, Ryerson, Zafgen and TerraForm Are On The Move Today What’s the Deal With These Five Stocks Trading in Red on Tuesday? 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.