Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About ResMed Inc. (RMD)

Published on June 18, 2019 at 10:46 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) a good equity to bet on right now? We like to check what the smart money thinks first before doing extensive research. Although there have been several high profile failed hedge fund picks, the consensus picks among hedge fund investors have historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk attributes. It’s not surprising given that hedge funds have access to better information and more resources to predict the winners in the stock market.

Is ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) ready to rally soon? The best stock pickers are getting less bullish. The number of bullish hedge fund positions were cut by 4 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that rmd isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are tons of methods stock market investors have at their disposal to appraise publicly traded companies. Some of the most useful methods are hedge fund and insider trading interest. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top money managers can beat the broader indices by a superb amount (see the details here).

Phill Gross, Adage Capital Management

We’re going to take a peek at the fresh hedge fund action encompassing ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

How are hedge funds trading ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)?

At Q1’s end, a total of 18 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -18% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 17 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in RMD a year ago. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with RMD Positions

More specifically, AQR Capital Management was the largest shareholder of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD), with a stake worth $67.6 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing AQR Capital Management was Adage Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $18.7 million. Polar Capital, Stevens Capital Management, and PDT Partners were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Since ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has experienced bearish sentiment from the smart money, it’s safe to say that there was a specific group of hedge funds that elected to cut their entire stakes by the end of the third quarter. At the top of the heap, Israel Englander’s Millennium Management dropped the biggest stake of all the hedgies tracked by Insider Monkey, worth an estimated $38.8 million in stock, and Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies was right behind this move, as the fund dumped about $37.9 million worth. These transactions are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest dropped by 4 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) but similarly valued. These stocks are DISH Network Corp. (NASDAQ:DISH), Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS), Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC), and Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to RMD’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
DISH 27 1305780 -10
ATUS 52 2522218 1
SYMC 29 1762346 -4
EVRG 24 925650 -1
Average 33 1628999 -3.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 33 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1629 million. That figure was $147 million in RMD’s case. Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) is the least popular one with only 24 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) is even less popular than EVRG. Hedge funds clearly dropped the ball on RMD as the stock delivered strong returns, though hedge funds’ consensus picks still generated respectable returns. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on RMD as the stock returned 9.3% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) A Good Stock To Buy?Is HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) A Good Stock To Buy?Is bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Brookfield Asset Management Inc...Is Crocs, Inc. (CROX) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On ResMed Inc. (RMD)? Do Hedge Funds Love ResMed Inc. (RMD)? Market Movers Today: ResMed Inc. (RMD), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), Procter & Gamble Co (PG), and More Should You Add ResMed Inc. (RMD) to Your Portfolio? Insider Buying Volume Hitting Historic Lows Should Not Worry Investors; Noteworthy Insider Transactions at 5 Companies What Has Propelled Insiders to Cash Out of These Strong-Performing Stocks? Should You Sell Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)? 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.