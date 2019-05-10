Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT)

Published on June 28, 2019 at 5:22 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The government requires hedge funds and wealthy investors that crossed the $100 million equity holdings threshold are required to file a report that shows their positions at the end of every quarter. Even though it isn’t the intention, these filings level the playing field for ordinary investors. The latest round of 13F filings disclosed the funds’ positions on March 31. We at Insider Monkey have made an extensive database of nearly 750 of those elite funds and famous investors’ filings. In this article, we analyze how these elite funds and prominent investors traded PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) based on those filings.

Is PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) a buy right now? Investors who are in the know are in an optimistic mood. The number of bullish hedge fund positions improved by 2 recently. Our calculations also showed that PSMT isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

At the moment there are numerous methods market participants have at their disposal to assess stocks. A couple of the less utilized methods are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite hedge fund managers can outperform the S&P 500 by a healthy margin (see the details here).

TUDOR INVESTMENT CORP

Let’s review the key hedge fund action surrounding PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

What does smart money think about PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 25% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 4 hedge funds with a bullish position in PSMT a year ago. With hedgies’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

PSMT_june2019

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT), with a stake worth $23.8 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was Citadel Investment Group, which amassed a stake valued at $6.1 million. Millennium Management, PEAK6 Capital Management, and D E Shaw were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, specific money managers were breaking ground themselves. D E Shaw, managed by D. E. Shaw, established the biggest position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). D E Shaw had $1.1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Paul Tudor Jones’s Tudor Investment Corp also made a $0.8 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The only other fund with a brand new PSMT position is Andrew Feldstein and Stephen Siderow’s Blue Mountain Capital.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). We will take a look at BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP), TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN), Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM), and Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN). This group of stocks’ market valuations match PSMT’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
BGCP 26 252988 3
TOWN 7 33308 -1
LTHM 25 358707 15
TEN 26 195221 1
Average 21 210056 4.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 21 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $210 million. That figure was $42 million in PSMT’s case. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately PSMT wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); PSMT investors were disappointed as the stock returned -10.9% during the same time period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Timkensteel Corp (TMST)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Tower International Inc (TOWR)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About New Gold Inc. (NGD)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD...Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) Mild Insider Selling at PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) and ANSYS Inc. (ANSS); Insider Buying at Three Other Companies Facebook, Google, and More: Why Investors Are Buzzing About These 5 Stocks Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) CEO Sells Massive Amount of Shares, Plus a Look at 2 Other Companies with Insider Selling Why Are These Four Stocks on the Move Today? Hedge Funds Are Starting To Buy PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) Shares Gain On Lucrative Third Quarter Results, Bullish Hedgies Cheer 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.