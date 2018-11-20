Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Plantronics, Inc. (PLT)

Published on June 19, 2019 at 9:08 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) a good stock to buy right now? We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before doing days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 payment structure, hedge funds have more incentives and resources than the average investor. The funds have access to expert networks and get tips from industry insiders. They also have numerous Ivy League graduates and MBAs. Like everyone else, hedge funds perform miserably at times, but their consensus picks have historically outperformed the market after risk adjustments.

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) was in 19 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2019. PLT has experienced an increase in enthusiasm from smart money lately. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with PLT positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that plt isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are plenty of methods stock traders put to use to analyze stocks. Two of the less known methods are hedge fund and insider trading activity. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best hedge fund managers can beat the broader indices by a healthy margin (see the details here).

CITADEL INVESTMENT GROUP

We’re going to analyze the recent hedge fund action surrounding Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT).

How have hedgies been trading Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)?

At Q1’s end, a total of 19 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 19% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards PLT over the last 15 quarters. With the smart money’s sentiment swirling, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with PLT Positions

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Lakewood Capital Management, managed by Anthony Bozza, holds the number one position in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Lakewood Capital Management has a $19.9 million position in the stock, comprising 0.6% of its 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Ken Grossman and Glen Schneider of SG Capital Management, with a $15.7 million position; 2.9% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Remaining members of the smart money with similar optimism include Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies, and Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group.

As one would reasonably expect, key money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. Lakewood Capital Management, managed by Anthony Bozza, assembled the most valuable position in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Lakewood Capital Management had $19.9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Ken Grossman and Glen Schneider’s SG Capital Management also initiated a $15.7 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management, Thomas E. Claugus’s GMT Capital, and Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) but similarly valued. These stocks are LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC), LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB), Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK), and Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to PLT’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
LTC 9 32304 -3
LTXB 12 89912 0
CLBK 8 25859 2
MNK 20 280322 -2
Average 12.25 107099 -0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 12.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $107 million. That figure was $92 million in PLT’s case. Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Unfortunately PLT wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on PLT were disappointed as the stock returned -4.9% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)Is Universal Display Corporation (OLED) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Graco Inc. (GGG)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Perrigo Company plc (PRGO)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Ingredion Inc (INGR)Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Bright Horizons Family Solutions...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) ? Is Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) A Good Stock To Buy? Should You Avoid Plantronics, Inc. (PLT)? Why Sirius, Twitter, GM, Qualcomm and Plantronics Are Dragging the Market Down Today Is Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) A Good Stock To Buy? Should You Buy Plantronics, Inc. (PLT)? Plantronics, Inc. (PLT), Premiere Global Services, Inc. (PGI): You Can Bank on These Electronics and Software Companies 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.