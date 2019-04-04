Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG)

Hedge funds run by legendary names like George Soros and David Tepper make billions of dollars a year for themselves and their super-rich accredited investors (you’ve got to have a minimum of $1 million liquid to invest in a hedge fund) by spending enormous resources on analyzing and uncovering data about small-cap stocks that the big brokerage houses don’t follow. Small caps are where they can generate significant outperformance. That’s why we pay special attention to hedge fund activity in these stocks.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) was in 18 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2019. PAG has experienced a decrease in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds lately. There were 23 hedge funds in our database with PAG positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that PAG isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

We’re going to go over the new hedge fund action surrounding Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

What have hedge funds been doing with Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)?

At Q1’s end, a total of 18 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -22% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 18 hedge funds with a bullish position in PAG a year ago. With the smart money’s positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, GAMCO Investors held the most valuable stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG), which was worth $23.1 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was AQR Capital Management which amassed $12.6 million worth of shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital, Citadel Investment Group, and Royce & Associates were also bullish on Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Seeing as Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has experienced declining sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, we can see that there lies a certain “tier” of hedgies who sold off their positions entirely last quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies said goodbye to the largest stake of all the hedgies watched by Insider Monkey, totaling close to $6.2 million in stock. Dmitry Balyasny’s fund, Balyasny Asset Management, also cut its stock, about $2.5 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as total hedge fund interest fell by 5 funds last quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) but similarly valued. These stocks are Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK), The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO), Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI), and LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP). This group of stocks’ market values match PAG’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position GPK 24 639511 4 BCO 25 490686 3 SIGI 12 28810 -2 RAMP 23 323059 5 Average 21 370517 2.5

As you can see these stocks had an average of 21 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $371 million. That figure was $71 million in PAG’s case. The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) is the least popular one with only 12 bullish hedge fund positions. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on PAG, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 3.8% during the same time frame and outperformed the market as well.

