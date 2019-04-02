Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB)

Published on June 19, 2019 at 9:31 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 738 13F filings that hedge funds and famous value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds’ and investors’ portfolio positions as of March 31st. In this article we look at what those investors think of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has seen a decrease in hedge fund interest recently. Our calculations also showed that PACB isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 30.9% through May 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Noam Gottesman GLG Partners

Noam Gottesman, GLG Partners

We’re going to review the key hedge fund action encompassing Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).

How have hedgies been trading Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 19 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -10% from the fourth quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in PACB over the last 15 quarters. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

PACB_june2019

Among these funds, Magnetar Capital held the most valuable stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB), which was worth $59.4 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was Alpine Associates which amassed $43.9 million worth of shares. Moreover, Water Island Capital, Millennium Management, and Citadel Investment Group were also bullish on Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Judging by the fact that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has experienced falling interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s easy to see that there is a sect of hedge funds who were dropping their positions entirely heading into Q3. At the top of the heap, Mitchell Blutt’s Consonance Capital Management dumped the largest position of all the hedgies watched by Insider Monkey, worth close to $18.2 million in call options, and Steve Pigott’s Fort Baker Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund dumped about $3.3 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 2 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). These stocks are Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX), NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN), Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM), and Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to PACB’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
GTX 19 262120 6
NXGN 13 31282 -2
CSTM 41 264118 9
NP 7 12403 3
Average 20 142481 4

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 20 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $142 million. That figure was $241 million in PACB’s case. Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Unfortunately PACB wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); PACB investors were disappointed as the stock returned -5.5% during the same time period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Bright Horizons Family Solutions...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)Is Universal Display Corporation (OLED) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Perrigo Company plc (PRGO)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Graco Inc. (GGG)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) Nancy Havens’ Havens Advisors’ Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) 37 Fresh Stories Summarizing What’s Going On in the Finance World Today GrandOmics Endorses Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Sequel System With New Purchase Is Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) a Good Stock to Buy? Today’s Trending Stocks: LendingClub, Tesla, Facebook, and More Five Cheap Healthcare Stocks Poised to Explode 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.