Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About News Corp (NWS)

Published on June 28, 2019 at 5:22 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

You probably know from experience that there is not as much information on small-cap companies as there is on large companies. Of course, this makes it really hard and difficult for individual investors to make proper and accurate analysis of certain small-cap companies. However, well-known and successful hedge fund managers like Jeff Ubben, George Soros and Seth Klarman hold the necessary resources and abilities to conduct an extensive stock analysis on small-cap stocks, which enable them to make millions of dollars by identifying potential winners within the small-cap galaxy of stocks. This represents the main reason why Insider Monkey takes notice of the hedge fund activity in these overlooked stocks.

Is News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) a buy right now? Prominent investors are becoming less confident. The number of long hedge fund positions retreated by 3 recently. Our calculations also showed that nws isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. NWS was in 10 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2019. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with NWS holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are several tools stock market investors use to grade their stock investments. A couple of the most useful tools are hedge fund and insider trading interest. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best hedge fund managers can outpace the S&P 500 by a superb amount (see the details here).

Michael Hintze CQS Cayman

Let’s take a gander at the latest hedge fund action regarding News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS).

How are hedge funds trading News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -23% from the fourth quarter of 2018. By comparison, 10 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in NWS a year ago. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with NWS Positions

Among these funds, CQS Cayman LP held the most valuable stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS), which was worth $9.8 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was Tensile Capital which amassed $9.4 million worth of shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies, GAMCO Investors, and Citadel Investment Group were also bullish on News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Judging by the fact that News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) has experienced bearish sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s easy to see that there was a specific group of hedgies who sold off their positions entirely by the end of the third quarter. Interestingly, Charles de Vaulx’s International Value Advisers sold off the biggest investment of the 700 funds followed by Insider Monkey, comprising about $43.6 million in stock. Richard S. Pzena’s fund, Pzena Investment Management, also dumped its stock, about $1.9 million worth. These transactions are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 3 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS). We will take a look at The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC), TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU), Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA), and AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to NWS’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TTC 16 577386 -5
TSU 16 341506 2
VOYA 45 1331987 7
UHAL 12 390787 5
Average 22.25 660417 2.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 22.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $660 million. That figure was $36 million in NWS’s case. Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) is the least popular one with only 12 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) is even less popular than UHAL. Hedge funds clearly dropped the ball on NWS as the stock delivered strong returns, though hedge funds’ consensus picks still generated respectable returns. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on NWS as the stock returned 9.8% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Tower International Inc (TOWR)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Timkensteel Corp (TMST)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD...Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About New Gold Inc. (NGD)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About News Corp (NWS) Hedge Funds Are Dumping News Corp (NWS) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Pierre Andurand, D.E. Shaw, Goldrich Mining Co (GRMC), News Corp (NWS), Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV), and More 7 Best Financial News Apps For Investors and Traders Home Loan Servicing Solutions Ltd (HLSS), Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN), News Corp (NWS): Kingstown Capital’s Latest Moves and Top Picks News Corp (NWS): Mason Hawkings Cuts Stake to 0.1% Amid Voting Structure Problems; Will Others Follow Suit? Hedge Fund News: Bill Ackman, David Shaw & Steve Cohen’s Trial 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.