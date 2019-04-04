Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO)

Published on June 26, 2019 at 9:29 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Before putting in our own effort and resources into finding a good investment, we can quickly utilize hedge fund expertise to give us a quick glimpse of whether that stock could make for a good addition to our portfolios. The odds are not exactly stacked in investors’ favor when it comes to beating the market, as evidenced by the fact that less than 49% of the stocks in the S&P 500 did so during the second quarter. The stats were even worse in recent years when most of the advances in the market were due to large gains by FAANG stocks. However, one bright side for individual investors was the strong performance of hedge funds’ top consensus picks. This year hedge funds’ top 20 stock picks outperformed the S&P 500 Index by 6.6 percentage points through May 30th. Thus, we can see that the tireless research and efforts of hedge funds to identify winning stocks can work to our advantage when we know how to use the data. While not all of their picks will be winners, our odds are much better following their best stock picks than trying to go it alone.

Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) has seen a decrease in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds in recent months. NANO was in 16 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2019. There were 19 hedge funds in our database with NANO holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that nano isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

According to most stock holders, hedge funds are seen as worthless, old investment vehicles of years past. While there are over 8000 funds in operation at the moment, Our experts hone in on the masters of this club, about 750 funds. These hedge fund managers command bulk of the smart money’s total capital, and by following their finest stock picks, Insider Monkey has formulated various investment strategies that have historically outpaced Mr. Market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outperformed the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points per annum since its inception in May 2014 through June 18th. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 28.2% since February 2017 (through June 18th) even though the market was up nearly 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 5 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 8.2% in a month whereas our long picks outperformed the market by 2.5 percentage points in this volatile 5 week period (our long picks also beat the market by 15 percentage points so far this year).

Ken Fisher FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT

Let’s take a glance at the new hedge fund action surrounding Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO).

What have hedge funds been doing with Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO)?

At Q1’s end, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -16% from the fourth quarter of 2018. By comparison, 16 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in NANO a year ago. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with NANO Positions

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO), which was worth $32.1 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was Fisher Asset Management which amassed $28.1 million worth of shares. Moreover, Royce & Associates, Two Sigma Advisors, and D E Shaw were also bullish on Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Judging by the fact that Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) has experienced bearish sentiment from hedge fund managers, it’s easy to see that there was a specific group of hedgies that elected to cut their positions entirely in the third quarter. Interestingly, Minhua Zhang’s Weld Capital Management cut the biggest position of the 700 funds tracked by Insider Monkey, totaling close to $0.8 million in stock. Peter Algert and Kevin Coldiron’s fund, Algert Coldiron Investors, also dropped its stock, about $0.5 million worth. These moves are important to note, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 3 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) but similarly valued. These stocks are Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRSS), WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW), Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI), and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble NANO’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
BRSS 16 88966 1
WOW 11 21590 -2
LBAI 12 58117 0
TRST 10 46536 1
Average 12.25 53802 0

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 12.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $54 million. That figure was $102 million in NANO’s case. Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRSS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) is the least popular one with only 10 bullish hedge fund positions. Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on NANO as the stock returned 9% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Mobile Mini Inc (MINI)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS)Is Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) A Good Stock To Buy?Is NOW Inc (DNOW) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) Do Hedge Funds Love Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO)? Hedge Funds Are Dumping Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) Is Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) A Good Stock To Buy? Royce & Associates Also Report Moves in Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN), Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO), and Stein Mart, Inc. (SMRT) Do Hedge Funds and Insiders Love Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO)? Is LTX-Credence Corp (LTXC) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.