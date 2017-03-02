Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN)

Published on July 5, 2019 at 2:13 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Although the masses and most of the financial media blame hedge funds for their exorbitant fee structure and disappointing performance, these investors have proved to have great stock picking abilities over the years (that’s why their assets under management continue to swell). We believe hedge fund sentiment should serve as a crucial tool of an individual investor’s stock selection process, as it may offer great insights of how the brightest minds of the finance industry feel about specific stocks. After all, these people have access to smartest analysts and expensive data/information sources that individual investors can’t match. So should one consider investing in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)? The smart money sentiment can provide an answer to this question.

Is Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) a healthy stock for your portfolio? The smart money is in a pessimistic mood. The number of bullish hedge fund positions decreased by 2 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that mygn isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In today’s marketplace there are tons of indicators market participants put to use to value publicly traded companies. A duo of the most underrated indicators are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best hedge fund managers can outclass the S&P 500 by a very impressive margin (see the details here).

Millennium Management, Catapult Capital Management

We’re going to take a glance at the new hedge fund action surrounding Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

How are hedge funds trading Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)?

At Q1’s end, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -11% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 20 hedge funds with a bullish position in MYGN a year ago. With the smart money’s capital changing hands, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with MYGN Positions

Among these funds, D E Shaw held the most valuable stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN), which was worth $127.7 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was Consonance Capital Management which amassed $109.9 million worth of shares. Moreover, Millennium Management, Point72 Asset Management, and SG Capital Management were also bullish on Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Due to the fact that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has witnessed a decline in interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s easy to see that there were a few hedgies that decided to sell off their positions entirely in the third quarter. Intriguingly, Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP cut the largest position of the 700 funds monitored by Insider Monkey, totaling close to $9.8 million in stock, and Arthur B Cohen and Joseph Healey’s Healthcor Management LP was right behind this move, as the fund dumped about $2.2 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 2 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). These stocks are Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD), South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB), First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK), and Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble MYGN’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
RPD 27 386668 3
SSB 13 25616 -1
FIBK 11 93579 -2
CADE 22 145431 4
Average 18.25 162824 1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 18.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $163 million. That figure was $344 million in MYGN’s case. Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) is the least popular one with only 11 bullish hedge fund positions. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately MYGN wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); MYGN investors were disappointed as the stock returned -26.9% during the same time period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. (ATNI...Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB)Is Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (MLND...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Tucows Inc. (TCX)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Has the Smart Money Unearthed a Hidden Gem in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN)? How This Fund’s Investments in NorthStar Asset Management (NSAM), CONMED Corporation (CNMD) & Other Stocks Performed in Q3? Here’s Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY), Telefonica Brasil SA (ADR) (VIV) and Three Other Stocks Plunged on Monday What is Going On With These Falling Stocks? Is Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) A Good Stock To Buy? How to Choose the Best Canadian Credit Card in 4 Simple Steps 25 Gambling Stocks Hedge Funds Are Crazy About in 2019 11 Easiest Orthodontic Residency Programs to Get Into
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.