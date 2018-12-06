Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI)

Published on June 29, 2019 at 8:22 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) a good investment right now? We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, expert networks, and get tips from investment bankers and industry insiders. Sure they sometimes fail miserably, but their consensus stock picks historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk factors.

Hedge fund interest in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. At the end of this article we will also compare MCRI to other stocks including Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE:BLX), ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB), and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) to get a better sense of its popularity.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES

We’re going to go over the new hedge fund action regarding Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI).

What have hedge funds been doing with Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from the fourth quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in MCRI over the last 15 quarters. With the smart money’s capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

MCRI_jun2019

According to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, Park West Asset Management, managed by Peter S. Park, holds the most valuable position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Park West Asset Management has a $65 million position in the stock, comprising 2.9% of its 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Bryant Regan of Lafitte Capital Management, with a $44.3 million position; 22.7% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Some other professional money managers with similar optimism contain Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies, Richard Driehaus’s Driehaus Capital and Brandon Osten’s Venator Capital Management.

We view hedge fund activity in the stock unfavorable, but in this case there was only a single hedge fund selling its entire position: Millennium Management. One hedge fund selling its entire position doesn’t always imply a bearish intent. Theoretically a hedge fund may decide to sell a promising position in order to invest the proceeds in a more promising idea. However, we don’t think this is the case in this case because only one of the 800+ hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey identified as a viable investment and initiated a position in the stock (that fund was Winton Capital Management).

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) but similarly valued. These stocks are Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE:BLX), ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB), Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH), and Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to MCRI’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
BLX 1 6043 0
ARCB 12 59795 2
AHH 11 59825 2
CNSL 11 13357 -3
Average 8.75 34755 0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 8.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $35 million. That figure was $130 million in MCRI’s case. ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE:BLX) is the least popular one with only 1 bullish hedge fund positions. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately MCRI wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on MCRI were disappointed as the stock returned -2.7% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Ring Energy Inc (REI)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Halcon Resources Corp (HK)How Amazon.com Inc and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2How Alphabet Inc and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group...How Microsoft Corporation and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) Is Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) A Good Stock To Buy? Hedge Funds Are Dumping Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) Do Hedge Funds Love Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI)? Is Isle of Capri Casinos (ISLE) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Is The Marcus Corporation (MCS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Hedge Funds Are Dumping The Marcus Corporation (MCS) 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.