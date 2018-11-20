Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Life Storage, Inc. (LSI)

Published on June 23, 2019 at 4:12 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial expertise to work. The top picks of these firms have historically outperformed the market when we account for known risk factors, making them very valuable investment ideas.

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) was in 15 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. LSI has seen an increase in hedge fund sentiment in recent months. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with LSI holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that LSI isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 30.9% through May 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT

Let’s take a gander at the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

What does smart money think about Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)?

At Q1’s end, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 15% from the fourth quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in LSI over the last 15 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

LSI_june2019

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI), with a stake worth $78.2 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was Fisher Asset Management, which amassed a stake valued at $46.9 million. Balyasny Asset Management, Echo Street Capital Management, and Millennium Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As one would reasonably expect, key money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. Echo Street Capital Management, managed by Greg Poole, initiated the largest position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI). Echo Street Capital Management had $26.5 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management also made a $4.3 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new LSI investors: Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital and Minhua Zhang’s Weld Capital Management.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) but similarly valued. We will take a look at MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS), CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI), LendingTree, Inc (NASDAQ:TREE), and Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT). This group of stocks’ market values resemble LSI’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
MMS 20 288188 -2
CACI 13 132826 -5
TREE 17 82935 -4
VIRT 17 93239 0
Average 16.75 149297 -2.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 16.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $149 million. That figure was $274 million in LSI’s case. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) is the least popular one with only 13 bullish hedge fund positions. Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately LSI wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); LSI investors were disappointed as the stock returned 1.7% during the same time period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Were Hedge Funds Right About Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Brink’s Company (BCO)Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About PCM, Inc. (PCMI)Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN)Is Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) Should You Avoid Life Storage, Inc. (LSI)? Hedge Funds Abandon Life Storage Inc (LSI) in Droves: What Bearish Thesis Have They Uncovered? Billionaire Ken Fisher’s Most Bullish Q3 Moves Insider Buying at Life Storage (LSI), Plus Prominent Insider Selling at MDU Resources (MDU) and 3 Other Companies Hedge Fund News: Phil Falcone, John Paulson & Thomas Kempner 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.