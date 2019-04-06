Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Kennametal Inc. (KMT)

How do we determine whether Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) makes for a good investment at the moment? We analyze the sentiment of a select group of the very best investors in the world, who spend immense amounts of time and resources studying companies. They may not always be right (no one is), but data shows that their consensus long positions have historically outperformed the market when we adjust for known risk factors.

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has seen a decrease in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds in recent months. Our calculations also showed that KMT isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Let’s take a peek at the key hedge fund action encompassing Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

How have hedgies been trading Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 20 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -5% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in KMT over the last 15 quarters. With hedgies’ sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) was held by Ariel Investments, which reported holding $196.1 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Adage Capital Management with a $19.5 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included GAMCO Investors, Renaissance Technologies, and Royce & Associates.

Seeing as Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has faced falling interest from the smart money, logic holds that there exists a select few fund managers that slashed their full holdings heading into Q3. Intriguingly, Clint Carlson’s Carlson Capital dumped the biggest stake of the 700 funds watched by Insider Monkey, totaling about $9.7 million in stock, and David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management LP was right behind this move, as the fund dumped about $6.5 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 1 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). These stocks are Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO), Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR), Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC), and Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). This group of stocks’ market caps match KMT’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position QTWO 15 67077 3 RRR 17 377954 0 OFC 12 156974 -11 LPX 28 461781 -3 Average 18 265947 -2.75

As you can see these stocks had an average of 18 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $266 million. That figure was $271 million in KMT’s case. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) is the least popular one with only 12 bullish hedge fund positions. Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Unfortunately KMT wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on KMT were disappointed as the stock returned -13.8% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

