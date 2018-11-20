Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About International Speedway Corporation (ISCA)

Is International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) a good stock to buy right now? We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before doing days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 payment structure, hedge funds have more incentives and resources than the average investor. The funds have access to expert networks and get tips from industry insiders. They also have numerous Ivy League graduates and MBAs. Like everyone else, hedge funds perform miserably at times, but their consensus picks have historically outperformed the market after risk adjustments.

Is International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) a healthy stock for your portfolio? Money managers are turning less bullish. The number of long hedge fund bets shrunk by 1 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that isca isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. ISCA was in 19 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. There were 20 hedge funds in our database with ISCA positions at the end of the previous quarter.

Let’s review the latest hedge fund action regarding International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA).

How are hedge funds trading International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 19 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -5% from the fourth quarter of 2018. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards ISCA over the last 15 quarters. With hedgies’ sentiment swirling, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $62.4 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Elliott Management with a $33.5 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included TOMS Capital, GLG Partners, and Arrowstreet Capital.

Seeing as International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has faced a decline in interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it’s safe to say that there were a few hedge funds that decided to sell off their full holdings in the third quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Anand Parekh’s Alyeska Investment Group dumped the biggest position of all the hedgies watched by Insider Monkey, comprising close to $2.2 million in stock. Minhua Zhang’s fund, Weld Capital Management, also cut its stock, about $0.7 million worth. These moves are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 1 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). These stocks are Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX), Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN), SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC), and Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). This group of stocks’ market caps match ISCA’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position CROX 25 393812 -1 CFFN 11 157223 2 SPSC 19 175243 0 PLXS 9 49518 -5 Average 16 193949 -1

As you can see these stocks had an average of 16 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $194 million. That figure was $168 million in ISCA’s case. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on ISCA as the stock returned 4% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

