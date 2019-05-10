Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)

Published on June 28, 2019 at 3:18 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Our extensive research has shown that imitating the smart money can generate significant returns for retail investors, which is why we track nearly 750 active prominent money managers and analyze their quarterly 13F filings. The stocks that are heavily bought by hedge funds historically outperformed the market, though there is no shortage of high profile failures like hedge funds’ 2018 losses in Facebook and Apple. Let’s take a closer look at what the funds we track think about Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) in this article.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in hedge fund interest in recent months. Our calculations also showed that HPT isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

John Overdeck of Two Sigma

Let’s analyze the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT).

How have hedgies been trading Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT)?

At Q1’s end, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -31% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards HPT over the last 15 quarters. With hedgies’ sentiment swirling, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with HPT Positions

The largest stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $40.3 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Pzena Investment Management with a $15.7 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Two Sigma Advisors, Citadel Investment Group, and Citadel Investment Group.

Seeing as Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) has witnessed a decline in interest from hedge fund managers, it’s safe to say that there is a sect of funds that decided to sell off their entire stakes in the third quarter. At the top of the heap, Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management cut the biggest investment of the 700 funds watched by Insider Monkey, worth close to $1.9 million in stock. Dmitry Balyasny’s fund, Balyasny Asset Management, also dumped its stock, about $1.4 million worth. These moves are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest dropped by 5 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) but similarly valued. These stocks are Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE), Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL), OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF), and Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC). This group of stocks’ market valuations match HPT’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ONCE 36 1167154 21
WAL 28 288568 0
OMF 31 237512 9
LANC 24 284865 12
Average 29.75 494525 10.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 29.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $495 million. That figure was $68 million in HPT’s case. Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) is the least popular one with only 24 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) is even less popular than LANC. Hedge funds dodged a bullet by taking a bearish stance towards HPT. Our calculations showed that the top 20 most popular hedge fund stocks returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately HPT wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was very bearish); HPT investors were disappointed as the stock returned -1.5% during the same time frame and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in the second quarter.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Timkensteel Corp (TMST)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About New Gold Inc. (NGD)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD...Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU)Is J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Tower International Inc (TOWR)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) A Good Stock To Buy ? Is Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) A Good Stock to Buy? What Do Hedge Funds Think of Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)? 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.