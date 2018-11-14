Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Published on June 11, 2019 at 11:02 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Based on the fact that hedge funds have collectively under-performed the market for several years, it would be easy to assume that their stock picks simply aren’t very good. However, our research shows this not to be the case. In fact, when it comes to their very top picks collectively, they show a strong ability to pick winning stocks. This year hedge funds’ top 20 stock picks easily bested the broader market, at 18.7% compared to 12.1%, despite there being a few duds in there like Berkshire Hathaway (even their collective wisdom isn’t perfect). The results show that there is plenty of merit to imitating the collective wisdom of top investors.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) investors should pay attention to an increase in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds recently. HBI was in 30 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2019. There were 28 hedge funds in our database with HBI holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that HBI isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are a large number of gauges shareholders use to grade their stock investments. A duo of the most innovative gauges are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top investment managers can outperform the market by a superb amount (see the details here).

Jeffrey Talpins Element Capital

We’re going to view the recent hedge fund action surrounding Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

What does the smart money think about Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)?

At Q1’s end, a total of 30 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 7% from the fourth quarter of 2018. On the other hand, there were a total of 25 hedge funds with a bullish position in HBI a year ago. With hedgies’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

HBI_jun2019

The largest stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) was held by Diamond Hill Capital, which reported holding $200.1 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by D E Shaw with a $76.7 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Interval Partners, Arrowstreet Capital, and Citadel Investment Group.

As aggregate interest increased, specific money managers were breaking ground themselves. D E Shaw, managed by D. E. Shaw, created the biggest position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). D E Shaw had $76.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Gregg Moskowitz’s Interval Partners also initiated a $39.2 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new HBI positions are Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies, Anthony Joseph Vaccarino’s North Fourth Asset Management, and Jeffrey Talpins’s Element Capital Management.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). We will take a look at Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB), Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO), Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX), and FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble HBI’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
DLB 29 535572 6
TEO 9 89696 0
MLNX 41 1454898 -4
FLIR 32 537175 8
Average 27.75 654335 2.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 27.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $654 million. That figure was $524 million in HBI’s case. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Unfortunately HBI wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on HBI were disappointed as the stock returned -14.4% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Coca-Cola Company (KO) ?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About eBay Inc (EBAY)Is Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About JD.Com Inc (JD)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) ? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Carl Icahn, Keith Meister, Dan Loeb, Elliot Management, Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM), United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL), and More Is Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) A Good Stock To Buy? Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Antero Resources Corp (AR) Register Sizeable Insider Sales; Plus Insider Buying at Three Other Companies Priceline, Alphabet, Hanes: Concourse Capital Was Loading Up On These 5 Stocks in Q2 Buckingham Capital Betting Big on Apparel Stocks for Q2 Here’s What’s Causing These Stocks To Move Sharply On Thursday 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.