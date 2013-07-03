Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Gray Television, Inc. (GTN)

Published on June 14, 2019 at 5:58 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Insider Monkey finished processing more than 738 13F filings submitted by hedge funds and prominent investors. These filings show these funds’ portfolio positions as of March 31st, 2019. In this article we are going to take a look at smart money sentiment towards Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Is Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) a splendid investment today? Investors who are in the know are buying. The number of long hedge fund positions improved by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that GTN isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 30.9% through May 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

David Harding

We’re going to take a look at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Hedge fund activity in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

At Q1’s end, a total of 27 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 4% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 26 hedge funds with a bullish position in GTN a year ago. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

GTN_jun2019

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, Darsana Capital Partners, managed by Anand Desai, holds the biggest position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Darsana Capital Partners has a $170.9 million position in the stock, comprising 6.4% of its 13F portfolio. Coming in second is Renaissance Technologies, managed by Jim Simons, which holds a $25.7 million position; the fund has less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other members of the smart money with similar optimism comprise Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital, D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw and Mario Gabelli’s GAMCO Investors.

As industrywide interest jumped, key hedge funds have jumped into Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) headfirst. D E Shaw, managed by D. E. Shaw, assembled the largest position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). D E Shaw had $11.5 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Ira Unschuld’s Brant Point Investment Management also initiated a $2.1 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new GTN investors: Hoon Kim’s Quantinno Capital, David Harding’s Winton Capital Management, and Michael Platt and William Reeves’s BlueCrest Capital Mgmt..

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF), Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI), Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS), and Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to GTN’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ERF 21 160880 3
CLI 11 132523 2
PRGS 24 257769 2
AIMC 22 309252 1
Average 19.5 215106 2

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 19.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $215 million. That figure was $303 million in GTN’s case. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) is the least popular one with only 11 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Unfortunately GTN wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on GTN were disappointed as the stock returned -16.1% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Corning Incorporated (GLW)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) ?Is The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) ? Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) Anymore Should You Avoid Gray Television, Inc. (GTN)? Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI), HubSpot Inc (HUBS), More: Are These Stocks About To Jump Higher? IHS Tears Down the iPhone 7, Mast Therapeutics Crashes On Trial Failure, Plus the Latest Hype On 3 Other Stocks Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) Carries Whetstone Capital to Huge Turnaround What Do Hedge Funds Think of Gray Television, Inc. (GTN)? 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.