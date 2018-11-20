Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Flowserve Corporation (FLS)

Published on June 11, 2019 at 8:21 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Concerns over rising interest rates and expected further rate increases have hit several stocks hard during the fourth quarter. Trends reversed 180 degrees during the first quarter amid Powell’s pivot and optimistic expectations towards a trade deal with China. Hedge funds and institutional investors tracked by Insider Monkey usually invest a disproportionate amount of their portfolios in smaller cap stocks. We have been receiving indications that hedge funds were increasing their overall exposure in the first quarter and this is one of the factors behind the recent movements in major indices. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS).

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) was in 20 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. FLS investors should be aware of an increase in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds of late. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with FLS holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that FLS isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are numerous methods stock traders put to use to grade publicly traded companies. A duo of the most underrated methods are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top fund managers can trounce the broader indices by a solid margin (see the details here).

BlueMountain Capital Management's Returns, AUM and Holdings

Let’s take a glance at the new hedge fund action regarding Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS).

How are hedge funds trading Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 20 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 25% from the fourth quarter of 2018. On the other hand, there were a total of 15 hedge funds with a bullish position in FLS a year ago. With hedge funds’ sentiment swirling, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

FLS_june2019

Among these funds, GAMCO Investors held the most valuable stake in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS), which was worth $116 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was Impax Asset Management which amassed $42.1 million worth of shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies, Millennium Management, and Citadel Investment Group were also bullish on Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Consequently, key money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. Renaissance Technologies, managed by Jim Simons, established the most outsized position in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Renaissance Technologies had $19.9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Javier Velazquez’s Albar Capital also made a $7.4 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new FLS investors: Gregg Moskowitz’s Interval Partners, Andrew Feldstein and Stephen Siderow’s Blue Mountain Capital, and Brandon Haley’s Holocene Advisors.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT), Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE), Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR), and Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD). This group of stocks’ market caps are similar to FLS’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CTLT 15 145810 -4
CREE 14 88463 5
SABR 21 260999 -3
WWD 20 268959 6
Average 17.5 191058 1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 17.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $191 million. That figure was $236 million in FLS’s case. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) is the least popular one with only 14 bullish hedge fund positions. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on FLS as the stock returned 5.3% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS)Is Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About JD.Com Inc (JD)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About eBay Inc (EBAY)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Coca-Cola Company (KO) ?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Flowserve Corporation (FLS) How Flowserve Corp (FLS) Stacks Up Against Its Peers Voluminous Insider Selling at Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Flowserve Corp (FLS), Plus Insider Buying at WBA and Others Is Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) A Good Stock To Buy? Gamco Investors Top Picks: DIRECTV (DTV), American Express Company (AXP) & More SPX Corporation (SPW), Flowserve Corporation (FLS), IDEX Corporation (IEX): Take a Look at This Rising Sector for Your Portfolio Hedge Funds Are Buying Roper Industries, Inc. (ROP) 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.