Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)

Published on June 10, 2019 at 10:00 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds are known to underperform the bull markets but that’s not because they are terrible at stock picking. Hedge funds underperform because their net exposure in only 40-70% and they charge exorbitant fees. No one knows what the future holds and how market participants will react to the bountiful news that floods in each day. However, hedge funds’ consensus picks on average deliver market beating returns. For example in the first 5 months of this year through May 30th the Standard and Poor’s 500 Index returned approximately 12.1% (including dividend payments). Conversely, hedge funds’ top 20 large-cap stock picks generated a return of 18.7% during the same 5-month period, with the majority of these stock picks outperforming the broader market benchmark. Interestingly, an average long/short hedge fund returned only a fraction of this value due to the hedges they implemented and the large fees they charged. If you pay attention to the actual hedge fund returns versus the returns of their long stock picks, you might believe that it is a waste of time to analyze hedge funds’ purchases. We know better. That’s why we scrutinize hedge fund sentiment before we invest in a stock like East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has seen an increase in enthusiasm from smart money lately. Our calculations also showed that ewbc isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are several metrics stock market investors have at their disposal to appraise their holdings. A duo of the most underrated metrics are hedge fund and insider trading moves. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top fund managers can outclass their index-focused peers by a very impressive margin (see the details here).

Phill Gross, Adage Capital Management

We’re going to take a glance at the recent hedge fund action surrounding East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

What does the smart money think about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 29 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 7% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 26 hedge funds with a bullish position in EWBC a year ago. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with EWBC Positions

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management has the number one position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC), worth close to $93.8 million, amounting to 0.1% of its total 13F portfolio. On Fisher Asset Management’s heels is D E Shaw, managed by D. E. Shaw, which holds a $56.9 million position; 0.1% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Other peers that hold long positions include John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors, Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson’s Adage Capital Management and Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group.

As one would reasonably expect, key hedge funds have been driving this bullishness. Point72 Asset Management, managed by Steve Cohen, assembled the most outsized position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Point72 Asset Management had $1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Michael Gelband’s ExodusPoint Capital also made a $0.6 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Joel Greenblatt’s Gotham Asset Management, Thomas Bailard’s Bailard Inc, and Bruce Kovner’s Caxton Associates LP.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). These stocks are Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX), Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA), Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE), and Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to EWBC’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CX 15 90996 5
QRTEA 33 725955 -2
FIVE 38 487778 6
TER 24 564379 -1
Average 27.5 467277 2

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 27.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $467 million. That figure was $438 million in EWBC’s case. Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) is the least popular one with only 15 bullish hedge fund positions. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Unfortunately EWBC wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on EWBC were disappointed as the stock returned -8.1% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Western Digital Corporation (WDC)Is Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Entergy Corporation (ETR)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Is East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Is East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) A Good Stock To Buy? What Has These Insiders Selling Stock Amid Market Turbulence? Is East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) a Good Buy? Insider Selling Alert at East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC), Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) and PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Billionaire Ken Fisher’s Top SMid-Cap Stock Picks 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.