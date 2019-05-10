Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE)

Published on June 28, 2019 at 6:41 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) a good stock to buy right now? We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before doing days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 payment structure, hedge funds have more incentives and resources than the average investor. The funds have access to expert networks and get tips from industry insiders. They also have numerous Ivy League graduates and MBAs. Like everyone else, hedge funds perform miserably at times, but their consensus picks have historically outperformed the market after risk adjustments.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the first quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 10 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. At the end of this article we will also compare EGLE to other stocks including Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM), Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF), and ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) to get a better sense of its popularity.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

Howard Marks OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Let’s check out the new hedge fund action encompassing Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE).

How have hedgies been trading Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)?

At Q1’s end, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in EGLE over the last 15 quarters. With the smart money’s sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with EGLE Positions

More specifically, Oaktree Capital Management was the largest shareholder of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE), with a stake worth $122.1 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Oaktree Capital Management was GoldenTree Asset Management, which amassed a stake valued at $65.5 million. Royce & Associates, Renaissance Technologies, and Two Sigma Advisors were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Due to the fact that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) has faced bearish sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s safe to say that there were a few funds that decided to sell off their positions entirely last quarter. At the top of the heap, Daniel Gold’s QVT Financial dropped the biggest stake of the 700 funds monitored by Insider Monkey, worth an estimated $0.5 million in stock. Jeffrey Talpins’s fund, Element Capital Management, also said goodbye to its stock, about $0.2 million worth. These bearish behaviors are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) but similarly valued. These stocks are Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM), Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF), ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM), and Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble EGLE’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
FARM 7 56386 -2
SMMF 2 9075 0
ECOM 14 62386 3
XAN 17 61923 3
Average 10 47443 1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 10 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $47 million. That figure was $205 million in EGLE’s case. Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on EGLE, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 4.7% during the same time frame and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Timkensteel Corp (TMST)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD...Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU)Is J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About New Gold Inc. (NGD)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Tower International Inc (TOWR)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Steven Tananbaum’s GoldenTree Asset Management’s Return, AUM, and Holdings Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Starboard Value, Bridgewater Associate, Elliott Management, York Capital Management, EQGP Holdings LP (EQGP), eBay Inc (EBAY), and a Lot More Is Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Och-Ziff Capital Management, Cyrus Capital Partners, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (KREF), Extreme Networks, Inc (EXTR), and More 13D Filing: GoldenTree Asset Management and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) 13D Filing: GoldenTree Asset Management and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc (EGLE) Expands Its Fleet Despite Traders Selling 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.