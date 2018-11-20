Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

Published on June 10, 2019 at 8:18 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial expertise to work. The top picks of these firms have historically outperformed the market when we account for known risk factors, making them very valuable investment ideas.

Is Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) worth your attention right now? Money managers are taking a pessimistic view. The number of long hedge fund bets retreated by 3 lately. Our calculations also showed that cl isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. CL was in 42 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. There were 45 hedge funds in our database with CL holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

John Overdeck of Two Sigma

Let’s view the new hedge fund action encompassing Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

What have hedge funds been doing with Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)?

At Q1’s end, a total of 42 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -7% from the fourth quarter of 2018. By comparison, 36 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in CL a year ago. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with CL Positions

Among these funds, D E Shaw held the most valuable stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL), which was worth $539.9 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was Renaissance Technologies which amassed $360 million worth of shares. Moreover, Two Sigma Advisors, AQR Capital Management, and Alkeon Capital Management were also bullish on Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Seeing as Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has faced declining sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s easy to see that there lies a certain “tier” of hedge funds that elected to cut their positions entirely heading into Q3. Interestingly, Alex Snow’s Lansdowne Partners sold off the largest stake of the 700 funds watched by Insider Monkey, valued at an estimated $238.3 million in stock, and Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management was right behind this move, as the fund cut about $76.4 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest dropped by 3 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). We will take a look at CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME), T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS), Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU), and Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble CL’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CME 42 1845552 -8
TMUS 62 2675739 -13
BIDU 53 2734702 2
LYG 8 43491 -2
Average 41.25 1824871 -5.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 41.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1825 million. That figure was $1908 million in CL’s case. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on CL as the stock returned 4% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Western Digital Corporation (WDC)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Entergy Corporation (ETR)Is Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Europe’s Best Hedge Fund Is Buying These US Stocks Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Market Movers Today: AbbVie Inc (ABBV), Intel Corporation (INTC), Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN), and More TiVo Corp (TIVO), Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) & More: Billionaire George Soros’ Top Dividend Picks 10 Most Commonly Used Products In The World 11 Companies With A Competitive Advantage For Long-Term Investors 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.