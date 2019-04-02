Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF)

Published on June 26, 2019 at 10:12 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds run by legendary names like George Soros and David Tepper make billions of dollars a year for themselves and their super-rich accredited investors (you’ve got to have a minimum of $1 million liquid to invest in a hedge fund) by spending enormous resources on analyzing and uncovering data about small-cap stocks that the big brokerage houses don’t follow. Small caps are where they can generate significant outperformance. That’s why we pay special attention to hedge fund activity in these stocks.

Is Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) a healthy stock for your portfolio? Prominent investors are in a bullish mood. The number of bullish hedge fund positions moved up by 2 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that cpf isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

At the moment there are tons of signals stock market investors use to analyze their holdings. A couple of the most underrated signals are hedge fund and insider trading activity. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can trounce the market by a solid margin (see the details here).

Noam Gottesman GLG Partners

Noam Gottesman, GLG Partners

We’re going to take a glance at the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF).

What does smart money think about Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 14% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 14 hedge funds with a bullish position in CPF a year ago. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with CPF Positions

The largest stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $19.9 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by GLG Partners with a $10.7 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Prospector Partners, D E Shaw, and Millennium Management.

Consequently, key money managers were breaking ground themselves. Bailard Inc, managed by Thomas Bailard, created the most outsized position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). Bailard Inc had $0.5 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Michael Platt and William Reeves’s BlueCrest Capital Mgmt. also initiated a $0.2 million position during the quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). These stocks are Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY), SeaDrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL), AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX), and Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). This group of stocks’ market values match CPF’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TVTY 20 166987 -1
SDRL 20 249408 -2
ASIX 19 147109 0
CDE 11 25132 -2
Average 17.5 147159 -1.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 17.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $147 million. That figure was $77 million in CPF’s case. Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) is the least popular one with only 11 bullish hedge fund positions. Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately CPF wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); CPF investors were disappointed as the stock returned -0.1% during the same time period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS)Is Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) A Good Stock To Buy?Is NOW Inc (DNOW) A Good Stock To Buy?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Mobile Mini Inc (MINI)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) A Good Stock To Buy? Should You Avoid Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF)? Is Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) Going to Burn Investors? Anchorage Capital Slashes More of Its Holding In Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) Anchorage Capital’s Plan To Further Slash Its Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) Stake Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF), Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) Among Anchorage Advisors’ Top Picks for Q4 Kevin Michael Ulrich’s Anchorage’s Latest 13F Reveals Large Positions in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. (HMHC) & Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) Among Others 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.