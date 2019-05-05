Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU)

Published on June 25, 2019 at 9:44 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 700 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in these filings, which are based on their March 31 holdings, data that is available nowhere else. Should you consider Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) for your portfolio? We’ll look to this invaluable collective wisdom for the answer.

Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) was in 13 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. CSU has seen an increase in hedge fund sentiment recently. There were 12 hedge funds in our database with CSU holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that csu isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

If you’d ask most stock holders, hedge funds are assumed to be underperforming, outdated financial tools of years past. While there are more than 8000 funds with their doors open today, We look at the leaders of this club, about 750 funds. These hedge fund managers shepherd most of the hedge fund industry’s total capital, and by observing their best investments, Insider Monkey has spotted numerous investment strategies that have historically beaten the market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy exceeded the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points per annum since its inception in May 2014 through June 18th. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 28.2% since February 2017 (through June 18th) even though the market was up nearly 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 5 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 8.2% in a month whereas our long picks outperformed the market by 2.5 percentage points in this volatile 5 week period (our long picks also beat the market by 15 percentage points so far this year).

Jeffrey Bronchick - Cove Street Capital

Let’s review the recent hedge fund action regarding Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU).

Hedge fund activity in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU)

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 8% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 10 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in CSU a year ago. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with CSU Positions

Among these funds, Arbiter Partners Capital Management held the most valuable stake in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU), which was worth $18 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was Cove Street Capital which amassed $12.5 million worth of shares. Moreover, Coliseum Capital, Renaissance Technologies, and Levin Capital Strategies were also bullish on Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Now, specific money managers have been driving this bullishness. Weld Capital Management, managed by Minhua Zhang, initiated the most outsized position in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Weld Capital Management had $0.1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management also initiated a $0 million position during the quarter. The only other fund with a new position in the stock is Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) but similarly valued. These stocks are Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV), Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN), Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB), and BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to CSU’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CORV 9 22097 2
STCN 5 42130 0
MTNB 7 13682 5
BSGM 1 862 0
Average 5.5 19693 1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 5.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $20 million. That figure was $43 million in CSU’s case. Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) is the least popular one with only 1 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on CSU as the stock returned 10.8% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were clearly right about piling into this stock relative to other stocks with similar market capitalizations.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CorVel Corporation (CRVL)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Stifel Financial Corp. (SF)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Lazard Ltd (LAZ)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
13D Filing: Radix Partners Llc and Capital Senior Living Corp (NYSE:CSU) Capital Senior Living Corp (CSU): Value Investor Arbiter Partners Backing Up The Truck Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? How Hedge Funds Are Positioned in Long-Term Care Providers 13D Filing: Radix Partners LLC Releases Presentation on Capital Senior Living Corp (CSU) Is Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) A Good Stock To Buy? 3 Stocks Hedge Funds Were Snapping Up During the Crash 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.