Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

Published on June 19, 2019 at 10:55 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Our extensive research has shown that imitating the smart money can generate significant returns for retail investors, which is why we track nearly 750 active prominent money managers and analyze their quarterly 13F filings. The stocks that are heavily bought by hedge funds historically outperformed the market, though there is no shortage of high profile failures like hedge funds’ 2018 losses in Facebook and Apple. Let’s take a closer look at what the funds we track think about Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) in this article.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) investors should pay attention to a decrease in support from the world’s most elite money managers recently. CPB was in 28 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2019. There were 29 hedge funds in our database with CPB positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that cpb isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 30.9% through May 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

THIRD POINT

We’re going to take a look at the new hedge fund action surrounding Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB).

What have hedge funds been doing with Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB)?

At Q1’s end, a total of 28 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -3% from the fourth quarter of 2018. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards CPB over the last 15 quarters. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with CPB Positions

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Third Point, managed by Dan Loeb, holds the number one position in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Third Point has a $800.7 million position in the stock, comprising 8.9% of its 13F portfolio. Coming in second is D E Shaw, led by D. E. Shaw, holding a $36.5 million position; less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Other members of the smart money that hold long positions consist of Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group, and Israel Englander’s Millennium Management.

Due to the fact that Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has experienced a decline in interest from hedge fund managers, it’s easy to see that there were a few fund managers that elected to cut their entire stakes heading into Q3. It’s worth mentioning that Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management said goodbye to the largest stake of all the hedgies followed by Insider Monkey, comprising close to $9.9 million in stock, and Ian Simm’s Impax Asset Management was right behind this move, as the fund sold off about $7.8 million worth. These moves are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 1 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). These stocks are Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO), StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE), E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC), and Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). This group of stocks’ market values resemble CPB’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
APO 18 1406351 -4
STNE 23 1735395 3
ETFC 43 1473468 2
RJF 35 794772 10
Average 29.75 1352497 2.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 29.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1352 million. That figure was $1033 million in CPB’s case. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) is the least popular one with only 18 bullish hedge fund positions. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Unfortunately CPB wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); CPB investors were disappointed as the stock returned -5.3% during the same time period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Graco Inc. (GGG)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Ingredion Inc (INGR)Is Universal Display Corporation (OLED) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Bright Horizons Family Solutions...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Perrigo Company plc (PRGO)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Are Hedge Funds Really Bullish On Campbell Soup Company (CPB)? Campbell Soup Company (CPB): Third Point Ends a Proxy War, Gets Two Board Seats Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up Stocks Billionaire Dan Loeb and Insiders Like Campbell Soup Co (CPB): Dan Loeb Is Hoping For A Quick Gain Trump’s Steel and Aluminum Tariffs Will Hurt These 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Cool To Campbell Soup Company (CPB) 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.