Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Barclays PLC (BCS)

Published on June 28, 2019 at 5:21 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

It seems that the masses and most of the financial media hate hedge funds and what they do, but why is this hatred of hedge funds so prominent? At the end of the day, these asset management firms do not gamble the hard-earned money of the people who are on the edge of poverty. Truth be told, most hedge fund managers and other smaller players within this industry are very smart and skilled investors. Of course, they may also make wrong bets in some instances, but no one knows what the future holds and how market participants will react to the bountiful news that floods in each day. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Index returned approximately 12.1% in the first 5 months of this year (through May 30th). Conversely, hedge funds’ top 20 large-cap stock picks generated a return of 18.7% during the same 5-month period, with the majority of these stock picks outperforming the broader market benchmark. Coincidence? It might happen to be so, but it is unlikely. Our research covering the last 18 years indicates that hedge funds’ stock picks generate superior risk-adjusted returns. That’s why we believe it isn’t a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the first quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 10 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2019. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren’t the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds’ perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That’s why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO), and Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to gather more data points.

In the financial world there are tons of tools shareholders have at their disposal to grade publicly traded companies. A pair of the most useful tools are hedge fund and insider trading signals. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top fund managers can outclass the broader indices by a solid margin (see the details here).

Boykin Curry EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Boykin Curry of Eagle Capital

We’re going to take a gander at the latest hedge fund action encompassing Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Hedge fund activity in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 0% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 8 hedge funds with a bullish position in BCS a year ago. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with BCS Positions

Among these funds, Eagle Capital Management held the most valuable stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS), which was worth $127.6 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was Segantii Capital which amassed $13.3 million worth of shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies, Masters Capital Management, and Citadel Investment Group were also bullish on Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Since Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has faced falling interest from the smart money, we can see that there lies a certain “tier” of hedgies that slashed their entire stakes in the third quarter. It’s worth mentioning that David Costen Haley’s HBK Investments dumped the biggest stake of the 700 funds watched by Insider Monkey, valued at close to $3 million in stock. Matthew Hulsizer’s fund, PEAK6 Capital Management, also sold off its stock, about $1 million worth. These moves are important to note, as total hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS). These stocks are Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO), Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN), and Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE:WP). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to BCS’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ADSK 57 3695998 -2
MCO 34 6446374 2
ETN 39 684979 9
WP 75 5218167 27
Average 51.25 4011380 9

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 51.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $4011 million. That figure was $161 million in BCS’s case. Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE:WP) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) is the least popular one with only 34 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) is even less popular than MCO. Hedge funds dodged a bullet by taking a bearish stance towards BCS. Our calculations showed that the top 20 most popular hedge fund stocks returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately BCS wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was very bearish); BCS investors were disappointed as the stock returned -4.4% during the same time frame and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in the second quarter.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Tower International Inc (TOWR)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About New Gold Inc. (NGD)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Timkensteel Corp (TMST)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds? Barclays PLC (BCS): Growing Dividend Has Piqued the Interest of Hedge Funds Billionaire Ken Fisher is Bullish About These Dividend Stocks Market Movers Today: Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK), Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL), Rovio Entertainment Oyj (ROVVF), Wayfair Inc (W), and More 10 Best Hotel Rewards Credit Cards of 2017 Barclays PLC (ADR) (BCS): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Chevron, Petrobras, and Barclays Are Among 5 Stocks Making Noise Friday 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.