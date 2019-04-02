Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL)

Published on July 5, 2019 at 2:10 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Our extensive research has shown that imitating the smart money can generate significant returns for retail investors, which is why we track nearly 750 active prominent money managers and analyze their quarterly 13F filings. The stocks that are heavily bought by hedge funds historically outperformed the market, though there is no shortage of high profile failures like hedge funds’ 2018 losses in Facebook and Apple. Let’s take a closer look at what the funds we track think about American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) in this article.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the first quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 17 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. At the end of this article we will also compare AEL to other stocks including Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF), Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI), and Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) to get a better sense of its popularity.

To most stock holders, hedge funds are viewed as slow, old investment tools of years past. While there are more than 8000 funds trading at present, Our experts hone in on the top tier of this club, approximately 750 funds. These money managers handle most of all hedge funds’ total capital, and by following their first-class investments, Insider Monkey has identified several investment strategies that have historically outpaced Mr. Market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outstripped the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points annually since its inception in May 2014 through June 18th. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 28.2% since February 2017 (through June 18th) even though the market was up nearly 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 5 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 8.2% in a month whereas our long picks outperformed the market by 2.5 percentage points in this volatile 5 week period (our long picks also beat the market by 15 percentage points so far this year).

Noam Gottesman GLG Partners

Noam Gottesman, GLG Partners

Let’s take a look at the key hedge fund action surrounding American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL).

How have hedgies been trading American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL)?

At Q1’s end, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards AEL over the last 15 quarters. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

AEL_june2019

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Pzena Investment Management, managed by Richard S. Pzena, holds the biggest position in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Pzena Investment Management has a $31.9 million position in the stock, comprising 0.2% of its 13F portfolio. On Pzena Investment Management’s heels is Ken Griffin of Citadel Investment Group, with a $13.4 million position; less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Some other hedge funds and institutional investors that hold long positions include Noam Gottesman’s GLG Partners, Anand Parekh’s Alyeska Investment Group and Ron Bobman’s Capital Returns Management.

Due to the fact that American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has experienced declining sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s safe to say that there is a sect of funds who sold off their positions entirely last quarter. Interestingly, Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP cut the largest investment of the 700 funds tracked by Insider Monkey, valued at an estimated $1.5 million in call options, and D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw was right behind this move, as the fund dumped about $0.6 million worth. These transactions are important to note, as total hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). We will take a look at Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF), Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI), Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC), and Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). This group of stocks’ market values resemble AEL’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
GEF 21 141411 1
ARI 11 27403 1
BRC 15 183504 -5
HCSG 21 101611 9
Average 17 113482 1.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 17 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $113 million. That figure was $84 million in AEL’s case. Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) is the least popular one with only 11 bullish hedge fund positions. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately AEL wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); AEL investors were disappointed as the stock returned 0.7% during the same time period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Tucows Inc. (TCX)Is Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. (ATNI...Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (MLND...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (...Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) 76 Best Insurance Dividend Stocks To Invest In Do Hedge Funds Love American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL)? Short Interest Plunged In These 5 Stocks During The First 2 Weeks of August Bassett Furniture Has Two Top-Tier Insiders Purchase Shares, Plus 2 Other Companies with Fresh Insider Buying Five Life Insurance Stocks With Strong Hedge Fund Support: From MetLife To Genworth MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) and Two Other Companies with Insider Buying that Involves Two or More Insiders How to Choose the Best Canadian Credit Card in 4 Simple Steps 25 Gambling Stocks Hedge Funds Are Crazy About in 2019 11 Easiest Orthodontic Residency Programs to Get Into
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.