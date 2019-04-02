Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG)

Published on June 27, 2019 at 12:55 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out what the billionaire investors and hedge funds think of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG).

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) was in 19 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. AMAG has seen a decrease in hedge fund interest lately. There were 23 hedge funds in our database with AMAG positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that AMAG isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 30.9% through May 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Andy Redleaf Andrew Redleaf Whitebox Advisors

We’re going to take a glance at the recent hedge fund action encompassing AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG).

How are hedge funds trading AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)?

At Q1’s end, a total of 19 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -17% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in AMAG over the last 15 quarters. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

AMAG_jun2019

Among these funds, Palo Alto Investors held the most valuable stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG), which was worth $44.1 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was Armistice Capital which amassed $42.7 million worth of shares. Moreover, Camber Capital Management, Renaissance Technologies, and D E Shaw were also bullish on AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Since AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) has faced bearish sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s easy to see that there was a specific group of hedge funds who were dropping their full holdings heading into Q3. Interestingly, Jeffrey Jay and David Kroin’s Great Point Partners cut the largest investment of all the hedgies tracked by Insider Monkey, totaling close to $10.1 million in stock. Jonathan Berger’s fund, Birch Grove Capital, also cut its stock, about $7.2 million worth. These transactions are important to note, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 4 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). These stocks are Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR), B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY), Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL), and Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble AMAG’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
SWIR 12 50988 2
RILY 10 84819 0
GHL 15 40189 2
PRTH 2 4360 -1
Average 9.75 45089 0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 9.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $45 million. That figure was $186 million in AMAG’s case. Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately AMAG wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on AMAG were disappointed as the stock returned -31.8% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Central Pacific Financial Corp. (...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Perficient, Inc. (PRFT)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About QAD Inc. (QADA)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) A Good Stock To Buy? 13G Filing: Camber Capital Management and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG) 13G Filing: Camber Capital Management and Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG) 13G Filing: Camber Capital Management and Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG) Two Biotech Catalysts To Watch Right Now: Bioline RX Ltd (BLRX) And AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG), Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) In Licensing Deal Is AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.