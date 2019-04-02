Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (ADSW)

Published on June 27, 2019 at 4:17 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

It seems that the masses and most of the financial media hate hedge funds and what they do, but why is this hatred of hedge funds so prominent? At the end of the day, these asset management firms do not gamble the hard-earned money of the people who are on the edge of poverty. Truth be told, most hedge fund managers and other smaller players within this industry are very smart and skilled investors. Of course, they may also make wrong bets in some instances, but no one knows what the future holds and how market participants will react to the bountiful news that floods in each day. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Index returned approximately 12.1% in the first 5 months of this year (through May 30th). Conversely, hedge funds’ top 20 large-cap stock picks generated a return of 18.7% during the same 5-month period, with the majority of these stock picks outperforming the broader market benchmark. Coincidence? It might happen to be so, but it is unlikely. Our research covering the last 18 years indicates that hedge funds’ stock picks generate superior risk-adjusted returns. That’s why we believe it isn’t a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW).

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW) was in 12 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2019. ADSW has experienced a decrease in hedge fund sentiment of late. There were 15 hedge funds in our database with ADSW positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that ADSW isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

John Overdeck of Two Sigma

We’re going to take a glance at the new hedge fund action regarding Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW).

How are hedge funds trading Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -20% from the fourth quarter of 2018. On the other hand, there were a total of 18 hedge funds with a bullish position in ADSW a year ago. With the smart money’s positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

ADSW_june2019

The largest stake in Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW) was held by Millennium Management, which reported holding $45.1 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Renaissance Technologies with a $37.3 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included D E Shaw, Two Sigma Advisors, and GLG Partners.

Judging by the fact that Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW) has experienced bearish sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, we can see that there is a sect of hedgies who were dropping their full holdings heading into Q3. It’s worth mentioning that Jos Shaver’s Electron Capital Partners said goodbye to the biggest stake of the “upper crust” of funds followed by Insider Monkey, valued at about $10.5 million in stock. Richard Chilton’s fund, Chilton Investment Company, also dumped its stock, about $2.4 million worth. These moves are interesting, as total hedge fund interest fell by 3 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW). We will take a look at Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG), Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY), Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT), and HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL). This group of stocks’ market values resemble ADSW’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
SRG 17 451405 3
AUY 18 167074 -1
CBT 20 107789 -9
FUL 18 190088 4
Average 18.25 229089 -0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 18.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $229 million. That figure was $123 million in ADSW’s case. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) is the least popular one with only 17 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW) is even less popular than SRG. Hedge funds clearly dropped the ball on ADSW as the stock delivered strong returns, though hedge funds’ consensus picks still generated respectable returns. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on ADSW as the stock returned 14.6% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Perficient, Inc. (PRFT)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Central Pacific Financial Corp. (...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About QAD Inc. (QADA)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (ADSW) ? Hedge Funds Are Selling Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (ADSW) Look For Shares Of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) To Move Higher Ahead Of Quiet Period Expiration 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.