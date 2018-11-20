Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO)

Published on June 23, 2019 at 4:42 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

It was a rough fourth quarter for many hedge funds, which were naturally unable to overcome the big dip in the broad market, as the S&P 500 fell by about 4.8% during 2018 and average hedge fund losing about 1%. The Russell 2000, composed of smaller companies, performed even worse, trailing the S&P by more than 6 percentage points, as investors fled less-known quantities for safe havens. Luckily hedge funds were shifting their holdings into large-cap stocks. The 20 most popular hedge fund stocks actually generated an average return of 18.7% so far in 2019 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF by 6.6 percentage points. We are done processing the latest 13f filings and in this article we will study how hedge fund sentiment towards Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) changed during the first quarter.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the first quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 15 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. At the end of this article we will also compare ABEO to other stocks including Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR), Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC), and Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) to get a better sense of its popularity.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Felix Baker - Baker Bros.

We’re going to view the latest hedge fund action regarding Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO).

What have hedge funds been doing with Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from the fourth quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in ABEO over the last 15 quarters. With the smart money’s capital changing hands, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

ABEO_june2019

Among these funds, Adage Capital Management held the most valuable stake in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO), which was worth $19.1 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was Knoll Capital Management which amassed $17.4 million worth of shares. Moreover, Baker Bros. Advisors, Millennium Management, and Opaleye Management were also bullish on Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

We view hedge fund activity in the stock unfavorable, but in this case there was only a single hedge fund selling its entire position: Viking Global. One hedge fund selling its entire position doesn’t always imply a bearish intent. Theoretically a hedge fund may decide to sell a promising position in order to invest the proceeds in a more promising idea. However, we don’t think this is the case in this case because only one of the 800+ hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey identified as a viable investment and initiated a position in the stock (that fund was Tudor Investment Corp).

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR), Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC), Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT), and Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). This group of stocks’ market values are closest to ABEO’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
MLR 8 51292 0
FC 7 18239 -1
PBT 6 11506 0
DGII 15 42028 4
Average 9 30766 0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 9 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $31 million. That figure was $69 million in ABEO’s case. Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) is the least popular one with only 6 bullish hedge fund positions. Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately ABEO wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on ABEO were disappointed as the stock returned -33.6% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About PCM, Inc. (PCMI)Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN)Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Brink’s Company (BCO)Is Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds...Were Hedge Funds Right About Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) A Good Stock To Buy? 13G Filing: Viking Global and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) 13G Filing: Adage Capital Management and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Hedge Funds Are Betting On Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) Raging Bull Portfolio: Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) And IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Inc (USA) (IPCI) Here’s Why These Five Stocks Are in Spotlight Today UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH), MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG), and More: Why These Stocks Are Trending Today 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.