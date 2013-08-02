Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Are Think About Bunge Limited (BG)

Published on June 11, 2019 at 1:51 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we’d like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out what the billionaire investors and hedge funds think of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money recently. Our calculations also showed that BG isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 30.9% through May 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

02 Jamie Zimmerman

We’re going to analyze the latest hedge fund action surrounding Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

What have hedge funds been doing with Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 35 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -8% from the fourth quarter of 2018. By comparison, 44 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in BG a year ago. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

BG_june2019

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Citadel Investment Group, managed by Ken Griffin, holds the most valuable position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Citadel Investment Group has a $121.7 million position in the stock, comprising 0.1% of its 13F portfolio. On Citadel Investment Group’s heels is Adage Capital Management, managed by Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson, which holds a $100.2 million position; 0.3% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Remaining members of the smart money with similar optimism contain Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies, Clint Carlson’s Carlson Capital and Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management.

Because Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has faced falling interest from the smart money, it’s safe to say that there were a few hedgies that decided to sell off their full holdings in the third quarter. Intriguingly, Rob Citrone’s Discovery Capital Management cut the largest position of all the hedgies tracked by Insider Monkey, valued at close to $54.9 million in stock. Mark Kingdon’s fund, Kingdon Capital, also dropped its stock, about $36.6 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 3 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Apartment Investment and Management Co. (NYSE:AIV), Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL), Store Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR), and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC). This group of stocks’ market caps match BG’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
AIV 21 628055 0
GIL 27 562233 2
STOR 22 1022248 -2
SC 22 748622 1
Average 23 740290 0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 23 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $740 million. That figure was $687 million in BG’s case. Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Apartment Investment and Management Co. (NYSE:AIV) is the least popular one with only 21 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Unfortunately BG wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on BG were disappointed as the stock returned -2.6% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS)Is Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About JD.Com Inc (JD)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Coca-Cola Company (KO) ?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About eBay Inc (EBAY)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Mariner Investment Group, BlueMountain Capital, Bunge Ltd (BG), StarTek, Inc. (SRT), Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD), and More Bunge Limited (BG): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Elliott Management, BlueMountain Capital Management, NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT), Innodata Inc (INOD), and More Is Bunge Ltd (BG) A Good Stock To Buy? 20 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Piling On 3 Surprising Stocks That Billionaires We’re Buying Up for 2018 Markets Snapshot: 34 Key Stories To Read About The Financial Markets Today 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.