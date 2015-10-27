Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Midwood Capital Says About Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB)

Published on May 8, 2019 at 8:35 am by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Midwood Capital Management recently published its Q1 2019 Investor Letter, which you can track down here. Among other things, the fund reported about its quarterly return, which reached 10.6. Also, it shared its views of several holdings, including Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB), for which it wrote the following.

“Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB: $9.04; $73million market cap): LMB is the 9th largest mechanical systems contractor in the U.S., designing and installing HVAC and mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems for commercial and institutional building owners. We acknowledge that the company scores low on the business quality scale, but the stock had been beaten down to an absurdly low level at the end of 2018. Its diminutive market cap belies a business with genuine scale: revenue of approximately $550 million and backlog of nearly $560 million. The stock bounced 106% in the first quarter. While it was not a large position, it still delivered 155 bps to the Fund’s gross return in Q1”

Kokliang/Shutterstock.com

Kokliang/Shutterstock.com

Limbach Holdings is a company that provides mechanical systems solutions such as professional building infrastructure services. Over the last 12 months, the company’s stock lost almost 30%, closing on May 7th with $8.80. Limbach Holdings has a market cap of $67.26 million. For the full year 2018, the company disclosed revenues of $546.5 million, up by 12.5% from 2017, and a loss per share of $0.52, compared to a loss per share of $0.13 in 2017.

Disclosure: None.
This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
EVI Industries, Inc. (EVI): Greenhaven Road Capital is Betting on It in the...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Einhorn, Warren Buffet, Elliot Management...5 Stocks in the Spotlight Due to The Continued China Trade WarEA, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, and More: Stocks on the Move After Hours2019 Sohn Conference New York RecapWestern Digital Corporation (WD): 2019 Sohn Conference New York Recap

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
EVI Industries, Inc. (EVI): Greenhaven Road Capital is Betting on It in the Long Run 2019 Sohn Conference New York Recap Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Einhorn, Warren Buffet, Elliot Management, Tesla Inc (TSLA), Annaly Capital Management (NLY), and More Activist Summary: Hedge Funds Are Targeting These Two Companies Etsy, Inc. (ETSY): Greenhaven Road Capital Thinks It Should Work on Enhancing Its Product Discovery KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR): Greenhaven Road Capital Says “Is Growing Faster Than The Industry” Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS): Greenhaven Road Capital Sees Potential in This “Interesting Platform Company” 25 Cities with the Most Unfaithful Wives 6 Easiest Programming Languages for Middle School Students 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.