Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB)

Is Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) an outstanding investment now? The best stock pickers are buying. The number of bullish hedge fund bets went up by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that zlab isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices.

Let’s analyze the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

How are hedge funds trading Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 6% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in ZLAB over the last 15 quarters. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, Segantii Capital, managed by Simon Sadler, holds the largest position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB). Segantii Capital has a $70.9 million position in the stock, comprising 8.3% of its 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Samuel Isaly of OrbiMed Advisors, with a $41.4 million position; the fund has 0.6% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Remaining professional money managers that are bullish include Kris Jenner, Gordon Bussard, Graham McPhail’s Rock Springs Capital Management, Bihua Chen’s Cormorant Asset Management and Brad Farber’s Atika Capital.

Consequently, some big names were leading the bulls’ herd. Partner Fund Management, managed by Christopher James, assembled the most valuable position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB). Partner Fund Management had $4.6 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management also made a $1.6 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new ZLAB positions are Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group and Mark Wolfson and Jamie Alexander’s Jasper Ridge Partners.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB). We will take a look at Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH), Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH), Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH), and Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH). This group of stocks’ market values resemble ZLAB’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position FANH 10 15212 1 MTH 14 177350 1 HTH 19 123299 5 DLPH 24 274206 6 Average 16.75 147517 3.25

As you can see these stocks had an average of 16.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $148 million. That figure was $167 million in ZLAB’s case. Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) is the least popular one with only 10 bullish hedge fund positions. Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on ZLAB as the stock returned 9.3% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

