Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA)

Published on December 23, 2018 at 7:24 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Before putting in our own effort and resources into finding a good investment, we can quickly utilize hedge fund expertise to give us a quick glimpse of whether that stock could make for a good addition to our portfolios. The odds are not exactly stacked in investors’ favor when it comes to beating the market, as evidenced by the fact that less than 49% of the stocks in the S&P 500 did so during the 12-month period ending October 30. The stats were even worse in recent years when most of the advances in the market were due to large gains by FAANG stocks. However, one bright side for individual investors was the strong performance of hedge funds’ top consensus picks. This year hedge funds’ top 30 stock picks outperformed the S&P 500 Index by 4 percentage points through the middle of November. Thus, we can see that the tireless research and efforts of hedge funds to identify winning stocks can work to our advantage when we know how to use the data. While not all of their picks will be winners, our odds are much better following their best stock picks than trying to go it alone.

Is Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) a cheap stock to buy now? Money managers are turning less bullish. The number of long hedge fund positions were trimmed by 4 lately. Our calculations also showed that vcra isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. VCRA was in 11 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. There were 15 hedge funds in our database with VCRA holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

John Overdeck of Two Sigma

Let’s go over the new hedge fund action encompassing Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA).

How are hedge funds trading Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -27% from the second quarter of 2018. On the other hand, there were a total of 16 hedge funds with a bullish position in VCRA at the beginning of this year. With hedge funds’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with VCRA Positions

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies has the number one position in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA), worth close to $51.8 million, corresponding to 0.1% of its total 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by Two Sigma Advisors, led by John Overdeck and David Siegel, holding a $9.5 million position; less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Remaining peers that hold long positions include Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP, Jerome Pfund and Michael Sjostrom’s Sectoral Asset Management and D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw.

Judging by the fact that Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) has witnessed falling interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, logic holds that there is a sect of fund managers who sold off their positions entirely heading into Q3. It’s worth mentioning that Mark Broach’s Manatuck Hill Partners cut the biggest investment of all the hedgies monitored by Insider Monkey, worth an estimated $6.6 million in call options, and Israel Englander’s Millennium Management was right behind this move, as the fund sold off about $1.2 million worth. These transactions are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 4 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE), Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS), Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI), and FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to VCRA’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
BHE 13 138093 -5
CHS 18 74700 -2
CODI 4 6160 -1
FARO 12 58107 1
Average 11.75 69265 -1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 11.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $69 million. That figure was $91 million in VCRA’s case. Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard CHS might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI)Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Hecla Mining Company (HL) AnymoreHedge Funds Are Betting On Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)FutureFuel Corp. (FF): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Do Hedge Funds Love Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)?Is Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Einhorn, Paulson & Co., Steve Cohen, Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA), OncoSec Medical Inc (ONCS), Christopher & Banks Co. (CBK), and More What Smart Money Has to Say About Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) What Top Investors Think About Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) Should You Buy Infinera Corp. (INFN)? Harmonic Inc (HLIT): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? What Hedge Funds Think About Sonus Networks, Inc. (SONS) Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) Anymore 11 Best Inexpensive Bourbons Under $25 That Don’t Taste Cheap 10 Best Vacation Spots for Singles in Their 40’s 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.