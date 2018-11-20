Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Published on November 30, 2018 at 1:32 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Many investors, including Paul Tudor Jones or Stan Druckenmiller, have been saying for a while now that the current market is overvalued due to a low interest rate environment that leads to companies swapping their equity for debt and focusing mostly on short-term performance such as beating the quarterly earnings estimates. In the fourth quarter, many investors lost money due to unpredictable events such as the sudden increase in long-term interest rates and unintended consequences of the trade war with China. Nevertheless, many of the stocks that tanked in the third quarter still sport strong fundamentals and their decline was more related to the general market sentiment rather than their individual performance and hedge funds kept their bullish stance. In this article we will find out how hedge fund sentiment to Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) changed recently.

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the third quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 33 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September, which wasn’t close enough to make it as on of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds in Q3 of 2018. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren’t the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds’ perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That’s why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU), ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS), and Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) to gather more data points.

Univar Inc., which distributes chemicals, announced a definitive agreement to acquire Nexeo Solutions, a global chemicals and plastic distributor, in a stock and cash deal valued at roughly $2 billion. We believed this transaction could add significant value for Univar shareholders due to the synergies and scale that it created. We were comfortable with the valuation Univar paid.” –  This is what First Eagle Fund of America said this about the company in its recent Q3 Commentary.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are several methods market participants put to use to analyze stocks. A duo of the most underrated methods are hedge fund and insider trading moves. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top hedge fund managers can outclass their index-focused peers by a significant amount (see the details here).

BAUPOST GROUP Seth Klarman

Let’s analyze the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR).

How have hedgies been trading Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 33 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, same as in the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards UNVR over the last 13 quarters. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

UNVR_nov2018

Among these funds, Iridian Asset Management held the most valuable stake in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR), which was worth $259.1 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Valinor Management LLC which amassed $95.3 million worth of shares. Moreover, Baupost Group, Marcato Capital Management, and Park Presidio Capital were also bullish on Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Due to the fact that Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) has experienced bearish sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, we can see that there exists a select few funds that slashed their positions entirely in the third quarter. Intriguingly, Patrick Degorce’s Theleme Partners dropped the largest investment of all the hedgies tracked by Insider Monkey, worth an estimated $34.1 million in stock, and Matthew Iorio’s White Elm Capital was right behind this move, as the fund dropped about $14.2 million worth. These transactions are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) but similarly valued. These stocks are 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU), ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS), Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS), and Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to UNVR’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TWOU 14 119179 -5
OGS 15 89424 1
PS 13 137671 -3
WYND 22 606708 -7

As you can see these stocks had an average of 16 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $238 million. That figure was $854 million in UNVR’s case. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) is the least popular one with only 13 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) a Good Stock to Buy?Hedge Funds Were 600% Overweight This Stock Right Before The Merger Announcement...Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE): Are Hedge Funds Right About This...Do Hedge Funds Love Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Ocean Rig UDW Inc (NASDAQ:ORIG)Is Forest City Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE:FCEA) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Long-Serving Director at Re-Organized Diversified Holding Company Initiates Stake Amid Fraud Allegations; Other Noteworthy Insider Trading Is Univar Inc (UNVR) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds? The Only 4 Stocks That Matter to Longview Asset Management Univar Inc. (UNVR): Longview Asset Management Reports Large New Stake Three IPOs That Hedge Funds Absolutely Loved This Summer 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.