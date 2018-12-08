Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Published on December 9, 2018 at 3:15 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) a good investment right now? We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, expert networks, and get tips from industry insiders. They sometimes fail miserably but historically their consensus stock picks outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk factors.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was in 39 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. USB has seen an increase in hedge fund sentiment in recent months. There were 30 hedge funds in our database with USB positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that USB isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 24% through December 3, 2018. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Donald Yacktman

We’re going to take a gander at the key hedge fund action surrounding U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Hedge fund activity in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 39 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 30% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 45 hedge funds with a bullish position in USB at the beginning of this year. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with USB Positions

Among these funds, Berkshire Hathaway held the most valuable stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), which was worth $6597.2 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Yacktman Asset Management which amassed $237.5 million worth of shares. Moreover, AQR Capital Management, Adage Capital Management, and Basswood Capital were also bullish on U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As industrywide interest jumped, specific money managers have been driving this bullishness. Balyasny Asset Management, managed by Dmitry Balyasny, established the biggest position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Balyasny Asset Management had $60.5 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Lee Ainslie’s Maverick Capital also initiated a $10.1 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new USB positions are Israel Englander’s Millennium Management, George Hall’s Clinton Group, and Ian Simm’s Impax Asset Management.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). These stocks are HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB), Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX), The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS), and Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB). This group of stocks’ market values resemble USB’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
HDB 27 990230 3
FOX 49 5335990 6
GS 57 6876991 -4
SLB 55 1514319 12
Average 47 3679383 4.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 47 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $3.68 billion. That figure was $7.39 billion in USB’s case. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) is the least popular one with only 27 bullish hedge fund positions. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard GS might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS...Hedge Funds Are Dumping Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)Is Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Fund Sentiment Is Stagnant On Portland General Electric Company (POR)Is The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) A Good Stock To Buy?Is PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Billionaire Warren Buffett’s Top Dividend Picks Warren Buffett and Top Quant Investors Share Love for Apple (AAPL) & Bank Stocks Billionaire Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial Holdings Boosts Stakes in Kennedy-Wilson, U.S. Bancorp, Johnson & Johnson 16 Biggest Commercial Banks In New York City Is U.S. Bancorp (USB) a Good Stock To Buy? Castine Capital’s Profitable Q3 Bets On QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH), U.S. Bancorp (USB), More This Hedge Fund Slashed Its Position in Scandalous Wells Fargo & Co (WFC), Used Money to Buy More Apple Inc. (AAPL), Open New Stakes The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.