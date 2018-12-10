Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Kroger Co. (KR)

Published on December 10, 2018 at 11:54 am by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Most investors tend to think that hedge funds and other asset managers are worthless, as they cannot beat even simple index fund portfolios. In fact, most people expect hedge funds to compete with and outperform the bull market that we have witnessed over the past few years. However, hedge funds are generally partially hedged and aim at delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns rather than following the ups and downs of equity markets hoping that they will outperform the broader market. Our research shows that hedge funds do have great stock picking skills, so let’s take a glance at the smart money sentiment towards The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) investors should be aware of an increase in enthusiasm from smart money in recent months. KR was in 30 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. There were 29 hedge funds in our database with KR holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that KR isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a multitude of signals stock traders have at their disposal to assess stocks. A couple of the less utilized signals are hedge fund and insider trading signals. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite investment managers can beat their index-focused peers by a superb amount (see the details here).

CITADEL INVESTMENT GROUP

We’re going to go over the latest hedge fund action regarding The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

What does the smart money think about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 30 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 3% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 35 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in KR heading into this year. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

KR_dec2018

Among these funds, Citadel Investment Group held the most valuable stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), which was worth $35.9 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Brigade Capital which amassed $29.1 million worth of shares. Moreover, Millennium Management, Gotham Asset Management, and Canyon Capital Advisors were also bullish on The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Consequently, specific money managers have been driving this bullishness. Maverick Capital, managed by Lee Ainslie, assembled the most valuable position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Maverick Capital had $5.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Josh Donfeld and David Rogers’s Castle Hook Partners also made a $2.9 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Gregory Thomas’s Carbonado Capital, Malcolm Fairbairn’s Ascend Capital, and Roger Ibbotson’s Zebra Capital Management.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV), Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR), Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK), and Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to KR’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ANDV 40 2949246 -4
DLR 34 536443 14
ROK 28 633854 -2
COL 48 4141035 9
Average 37.5 2065145 4.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 37.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $2.07 billion. That figure was $185 million in KR’s case. Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) is the least popular one with only 28 bullish hedge fund positions. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard COL might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Raytheon Company (RTN) AnymoreNorthern Trust Corporation (NTRS)Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpHere is What Hedge Funds Think About Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)Is Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) A Good Stock To Buy?Should You Avoid Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Market Movers Today: Zagg Inc (ZAGG), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), Immuron Ltd (IMRN), Kroger Co (KR), and More 11 Largest Online Retailers in the World 5 Best Quant Hedge Funds’ 5 Top Picks 11 Companies With The Most Employees In The US 11 Best Grocery Stores In America Top 10 Largest Grocery Store Chains In America 11 Largest Grocery Chains By Revenue in America The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.