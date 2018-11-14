Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Textron Inc. (TXT)

Published on June 14, 2019 at 4:32 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The elite funds run by legendary investors such as David Tepper and Dan Loeb make hundreds of millions of dollars for themselves and their investors by spending enormous resources doing research on small cap stocks that big investment banks don’t follow. Because of their pay structures, they have strong incentives to do the research necessary to beat the market. That’s why we pay close attention to what they think in small cap stocks. In this article, we take a closer look at Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) from the perspective of those elite funds.

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds of late. TXT was in 24 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2019. There were 28 hedge funds in our database with TXT holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that TXT isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

To the average investor there are a lot of metrics stock market investors use to grade stocks. A couple of the most under-the-radar metrics are hedge fund and insider trading moves. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best money managers can trounce their index-focused peers by a superb amount (see the details here).

Jeffrey Talpins Element Capital

We’re going to analyze the new hedge fund action encompassing Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Hedge fund activity in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 24 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -14% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 21 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in TXT a year ago. With the smart money’s positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

TXT_june2019

Among these funds, AQR Capital Management held the most valuable stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT), which was worth $143.4 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was GAMCO Investors which amassed $125 million worth of shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital, D E Shaw, and Millennium Management were also bullish on Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Because Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has faced declining sentiment from the smart money, we can see that there lies a certain “tier” of hedge funds who sold off their positions entirely last quarter. Intriguingly, John A. Levin’s Levin Capital Strategies dumped the biggest investment of all the hedgies watched by Insider Monkey, worth about $66.4 million in stock. Dmitry Balyasny’s fund, Balyasny Asset Management, also said goodbye to its stock, about $2 million worth. These moves are interesting, as total hedge fund interest fell by 4 funds last quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). These stocks are Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO), Cna Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA), Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN), and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN). This group of stocks’ market values match TXT’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TSCO 33 579597 -8
CNA 14 76729 1
SGEN 19 4016031 3
ELAN 33 1055959 15
Average 24.75 1432079 2.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 24.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1432 million. That figure was $666 million in TXT’s case. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Cna Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) is the least popular one with only 14 bullish hedge fund positions. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Unfortunately TXT wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); TXT investors were disappointed as the stock returned -8.9% during the same time period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings...Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) ?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Corning Incorporated (GLW)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)Is Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) A Good Stock To Buy?Is The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Textron Inc. (TXT) Is Textron Inc. (TXT) A Good Stock To Buy? Billionaire Investors Are Betting Big On These Defense Stocks Here’s What This Metric Says about Textron Inc. (TXT) 5 Capital Goods Stocks Hedge Funds Were Dumping in Q3 Billionaire Gabelli Says Sony Corp (SNE) Should Split, Calls Herc Holdings Inc (HRI) “A Triple”, Talks Favorite Defensive Stocks Earnings Results Have These 5 Stocks Turning Heads Today 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.