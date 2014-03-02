Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Novartis AG (NVS)

Published on December 10, 2018 at 11:44 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The elite funds run by legendary investors such as Dan Loeb and David Tepper make hundreds of millions of dollars for themselves and their investors by spending enormous resources doing research on small cap stocks that big investment banks don’t follow. Because of their pay structures, they have strong incentive to do the research necessary to beat the market. That’s why we pay close attention to what they think in small cap stocks. In this article, we take a closer look at Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) from the perspective of those elite funds.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) was in 29 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. NVS investors should pay attention to an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers recently. There were 25 hedge funds in our database with NVS positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that NVS isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

Ken Fisher FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT

We’re going to take a peek at the latest hedge fund action surrounding Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

What does the smart money think about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 29 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 16% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in NVS over the last 13 quarters. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of key hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

NVS_dec2018

The largest stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) was held by Fisher Asset Management, which reported holding $639.7 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Arrowstreet Capital with a $267.6 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Renaissance Technologies, Millennium Management, and Point72 Asset Management.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, key hedge funds have been driving this bullishness. Point72 Asset Management, managed by Steve Cohen, assembled the largest position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS). Point72 Asset Management had $87.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Anand Parekh’s Alyeska Investment Group also made a $67.7 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Mike Vranos’s Ellington, Nick Thakore’s Diametric Capital, and Benjamin A. Smith’s Laurion Capital Management.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) but similarly valued. We will take a look at The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), Oracle Corporation (NASDAQ:ORCL), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), and Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM). This group of stocks’ market caps match NVS’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
KO 43 20664284 4
ORCL 49 8089171 -1
MRK 63 5215578 4
TM 9 120997 -4
Average 41 8522508 0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 41 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $8.52 billion. That figure was $1.73 billion in NVS’s case. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard MRK might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Raytheon Company (RTN) AnymoreHere is What Hedge Funds Think About Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)Should You Avoid Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF)?Is Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) A Good Stock To Buy?Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Novartis AG (NVS) Not Doing Enough to Attract Smart Money Billionaire Ken Fisher is Bullish About These Dividend Stocks Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Third Point, Mike Novogratz, Know Labs Inc (KNWN), Novartis AG (NVS), and More 30 Most Obese Countries In The World in 2018: Biggest Anti-Obesity Drug Markets 15 Best Selling Most Profitable Drugs of All Time Top 10 Largest Pharmaceutical Companies By Revenue in 2017 10 Most Profitable Companies In Europe The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.