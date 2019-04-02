Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Novanta Inc. (NOVT)

Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts, usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. During the fourth quarter of 2018 we observed increased volatility and small-cap stocks underperformed the market. Things completely reversed during the first quarter. Hedge fund investor letters indicated that they are cutting their overall exposure, closing out some position and doubling down on others. Let’s take a look at the hedge fund sentiment towards Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) to find out whether it was one of their high conviction long-term ideas.

Is Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) a safe investment right now? Prominent investors are turning less bullish. The number of long hedge fund positions dropped by 2 recently. Our calculations also showed that NOVT isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. NOVT was in 17 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. There were 19 hedge funds in our database with NOVT positions at the end of the previous quarter.

Let’s analyze the new hedge fund action regarding Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT).

What have hedge funds been doing with Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -11% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards NOVT over the last 15 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT), which was worth $40.3 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was Daruma Asset Management which amassed $27.8 million worth of shares. Moreover, Sandler Capital Management, Thames Capital Management, and Arrowstreet Capital were also bullish on Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Seeing as Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) has witnessed declining sentiment from hedge fund managers, we can see that there was a specific group of hedge funds that decided to sell off their positions entirely by the end of the third quarter. It’s worth mentioning that David Costen Haley’s HBK Investments dumped the biggest investment of all the hedgies tracked by Insider Monkey, valued at an estimated $0.4 million in stock. Dmitry Balyasny’s fund, Balyasny Asset Management, also said goodbye to its stock, about $0.3 million worth. These transactions are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 2 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT). These stocks are Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII), CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF), Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC), and UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble NOVT’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position FII 13 131316 -2 CVBF 12 41422 3 CHFC 18 96012 8 UNF 21 163958 7 Average 16 108177 4

As you can see these stocks had an average of 16 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $108 million. That figure was $123 million in NOVT’s case. UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) is the least popular one with only 12 bullish hedge fund positions. Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on NOVT as the stock returned 7.4% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

