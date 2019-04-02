Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Novanta Inc. (NOVT)

Published on June 27, 2019 at 11:20 am by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts, usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. During the fourth quarter of 2018 we observed increased volatility and small-cap stocks underperformed the market. Things completely reversed during the first quarter. Hedge fund investor letters indicated that they are cutting their overall exposure, closing out some position and doubling down on others. Let’s take a look at the hedge fund sentiment towards Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) to find out whether it was one of their high conviction long-term ideas.

Is Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) a safe investment right now? Prominent investors are turning less bullish. The number of long hedge fund positions dropped by 2 recently. Our calculations also showed that NOVT isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. NOVT was in 17 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. There were 19 hedge funds in our database with NOVT positions at the end of the previous quarter.

To most shareholders, hedge funds are viewed as unimportant, old investment vehicles of yesteryear. While there are more than 8000 funds trading at present, Our researchers hone in on the top tier of this group, about 750 funds. These hedge fund managers shepherd most of the hedge fund industry’s total asset base, and by watching their first-class equity investments, Insider Monkey has determined numerous investment strategies that have historically outstripped Mr. Market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outperformed the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points per annum since its inception in May 2014 through June 18th. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 28.2% since February 2017 (through June 18th) even though the market was up nearly 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 5 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 8.2% in a month whereas our long picks outperformed the market by 2.5 percentage points in this volatile 5 week period (our long picks also beat the market by 15 percentage points so far this year).

Andrew Sandler

Let’s analyze the new hedge fund action regarding Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT).

What have hedge funds been doing with Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -11% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards NOVT over the last 15 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

NOVT_june2019

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT), which was worth $40.3 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was Daruma Asset Management which amassed $27.8 million worth of shares. Moreover, Sandler Capital Management, Thames Capital Management, and Arrowstreet Capital were also bullish on Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Seeing as Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) has witnessed declining sentiment from hedge fund managers, we can see that there was a specific group of hedge funds that decided to sell off their positions entirely by the end of the third quarter. It’s worth mentioning that David Costen Haley’s HBK Investments dumped the biggest investment of all the hedgies tracked by Insider Monkey, valued at an estimated $0.4 million in stock. Dmitry Balyasny’s fund, Balyasny Asset Management, also said goodbye to its stock, about $0.3 million worth. These transactions are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 2 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT). These stocks are Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII), CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF), Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC), and UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble NOVT’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
FII 13 131316 -2
CVBF 12 41422 3
CHFC 18 96012 8
UNF 21 163958 7
Average 16 108177 4

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 16 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $108 million. That figure was $123 million in NOVT’s case. UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) is the least popular one with only 12 bullish hedge fund positions. Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on NOVT as the stock returned 7.4% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Perficient, Inc. (PRFT)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About QAD Inc. (QADA)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Central Pacific Financial Corp. (...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Novanta Inc. (NOVT) ? Is Novanta Inc. (NOVT) A Good Stock To Buy? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Warren Buffett, GoldenTree Asset Management, Tableau Software Inc (DATA), PTC Inc (PTC), Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTS), and More Hedge Funds Are Still Buying Novanta Inc (USA) (NOVT) 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.