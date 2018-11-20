Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Nokia Corporation (NOK)

Published on June 19, 2019 at 6:49 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 738 13F filings that hedge funds and famous value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds’ and investors’ portfolio positions as of March 31st. In this article we look at what those investors think of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK).

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has experienced a decrease in support from the world’s most elite money managers recently. Our calculations also showed that NOK isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

Stan Druckenmiller DUQUESNE CAPITAL

We’re going to take a look at the key hedge fund action encompassing Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK).

How have hedgies been trading Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 26 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -4% from the fourth quarter of 2018. By comparison, 17 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in NOK a year ago. With hedge funds’ sentiment swirling, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

NOK_june2019

Among these funds, Arrowstreet Capital held the most valuable stake in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK), which was worth $151.2 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was Ariel Investments which amassed $123.6 million worth of shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset Management, Citadel Investment Group, and Sandler Capital Management were also bullish on Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Judging by the fact that Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has witnessed bearish sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s safe to say that there exists a select few fund managers who were dropping their full holdings in the third quarter. Interestingly, Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management cut the biggest position of the 700 funds watched by Insider Monkey, comprising about $16 million in stock. Anand Parekh’s fund, Alyeska Investment Group, also dropped its stock, about $8.6 million worth. These moves are important to note, as total hedge fund interest fell by 1 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) but similarly valued. These stocks are Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR), NetEase, Inc (NASDAQ:NTES), Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ), and Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble NOK’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
NTR 25 389776 -7
NTES 30 3366336 3
SQ 50 1399349 15
CAJ 7 93211 1
Average 28 1312168 3

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 28 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1312 million. That figure was $387 million in NOK’s case. Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Unfortunately NOK wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); NOK investors were disappointed as the stock returned -10% during the same time period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Bright Horizons Family Solutions...Is Universal Display Corporation (OLED) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Ingredion Inc (INGR)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Perrigo Company plc (PRGO)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Graco Inc. (GGG)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Nokia Corporation (NOK): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Hedge Funds Are Betting On Nokia Corporation (NOK) Market Movers Today: Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), Aceto Corporation (ACET), Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV), and More Market Movers Today: eBay Inc (EBAY), Hershey Co. (HSY), QuinStreet Inc (QNST), and More 32 Key News Stories from the World of Finance Today 37 Fresh Stories Summarizing What’s Going On in the Finance World Today 10 Companies That Failed To Innovate and Change 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.